Gallery: Kollegah - Esch sur Alzette 2017

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg15th April 2017KOLLEGAH promoted his new album ‘Imperator’ which was released on 9th of December 2016. Felix Blume, alias KOLLEGAH, was on stage in the Rockhal on 15th of April 2017 and it was the second last show of his tour. It is the second time I was at one of his shows and it is always fun to shoot him. He played at the smaller venue in the Rockhal, the “club” which holds 1,100 people and I think it was pretty filled.The support act of the night was ALI AS. Unfortunately, he only performed 15 minutes, but he was still very entertaining. Directly afterwards, KOLLEGAH showed up and started his well-planned performance. He was not standing alone at the stage but there were also his DJ, drummer, guitarist and other rappers who followed afterwards (including Farid Bang and Seyed). His bodyguards were also present and kept an eye over the people. The focus of the setlist was definitely his actual gold album ‘Imperator’. One of my favourite songs was ‘Nero’. I still prefer the live show before the studio albums. The atmosphere of the crowd is surely a reason for that. They interacted with the partying crowd and the performance was incredibly good in my eyes.Music: 7Performance: 7Sound: 8Light: 7Total: 7.5 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens (https://www.facebook.com/ElenaA.Photography/)