Gallery: Lord of the Lost - Leipzig 2017

21st April 2017
Lord Of The Lost – “Raining Stars“ Tour 2017 – Support: Aeverium + Scarlet Dorn
Lord of the Lost are currently on their “Raining Stars” tour and they visited the Täubchenthal in Leipzig as well. SCARLET DORN opened the evening. This year, their first album will be released. As the second support band, AEVERIUM entered the stage and properly heated the audience up. LOR DOF THE LOST as headliners were setting the roof on fire and making the hall boil. Please enjoy out pictures from the show.
Scarlet Dorn
Aeverium
Lord Of The Lost
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie