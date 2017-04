Gallery: Lord of the Lost - Leipzig 2017

Täubchenthal, Leipzig, Germany
21st April 2017

Lord of the Lost are currently on their "Raining Stars" tour and they visited the Täubchenthal in Leipzig as well. SCARLET DORN opened the evening. This year, their first album will be released. As the second support band, AEVERIUM entered the stage and properly heated the audience up. LORD OF THE LOST as headliners were setting the roof on fire and making the hall boil.

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie