Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
May 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31 1 2 3 4

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VALERIE JUNE
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ZEBRAHEAD
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PERIPHERY
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ESSENCE OF MIND
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BEBE REXHA
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EPHEMERALS
Tue May 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: B-TIGHT
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHAWN MENDES
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: VONDA SHEPARD
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HE IS LEGEND
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FRANKIE BALLARD
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BARRY ADAMSON
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLAIRE
Wed May 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: B-TIGHT
Thu May 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TIM BENDZKO & BAND
Thu May 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAJOE
Thu May 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KITE & Beyond Obsession
Thu May 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ESSENCE OF MIND

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Peter Heppner - Moscow 2017

Details
heppner19Volta, Moscow, Russia
28th April 2017
Peter Heppner & M.I.N.E

The Russian audience loves musicians from Germany pretty much! And it was simply amazing to see PETER HEPPNER’s show with his guest from Hamburg, he band called M.I.N.E. (with Camouflage members), as support. The concert was full of magic, love and dancing. Hope You will love our pictures!


M.I.N.E

  • mine01
  • mine02
  • mine03
  • mine04
  • mine05
  • mine06
  • mine07
  • mine08
  • mine09
  • mine10
  • mine11
  • mine12
  • mine13
  • mine14
  • mine15

https://www.facebook.com/minemusicband


Peter Heppner

  • heppner01
  • heppner02
  • heppner03
  • heppner04
  • heppner05
  • heppner06
  • heppner07
  • heppner08
  • heppner09
  • heppner10
  • heppner11
  • heppner12
  • heppner13
  • heppner14
  • heppner15

https://www.facebook.com/peterheppneroffiziell

Setlist
01. I Won't Give Up
02. Alleinesein
03. Meine Welt
04. Vielleicht?
05. Being Me
06. Once In A Lifetime
07. Kuenstliche Welten
08. Deserve To Be Alone
09. God Smoked
10. Kein Zuruek
11. Give Us What We Need
12. The Sparrows & The Nightingales
13. Das Geht Vorbei...
---
14. Leben... I Feel You
15. Wir Sind Wir
---
16. Dream Of You
17. Die Flut


More on M.I.N.E and Peter Heppner



And thank you, Russian Synth Community for accreditation!
All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva

Add comment

Security code
Refresh