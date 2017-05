Gallery: Peter Heppner - Moscow 2017

Volta, Moscow, Russia28th April 2017The Russian audience loves musicians from Germany pretty much! And it was simply amazing to see PETER HEPPNER’s show with his guest from Hamburg, he band called M.I.N.E. (with Camouflage members), as support. The concert was full of magic, love and dancing. Hope You will love our pictures!https://www.facebook.com/minemusicbandhttps://www.facebook.com/peterheppneroffiziell01. I Won't Give Up02. Alleinesein03. Meine Welt04. Vielleicht?05. Being Me06. Once In A Lifetime07. Kuenstliche Welten08. Deserve To Be Alone09. God Smoked10. Kein Zuruek11. Give Us What We Need12. The Sparrows & The Nightingales13. Das Geht Vorbei...---14. Leben... I Feel You15. Wir Sind Wir---16. Dream Of You17. Die FlutMore on M.I.N.E and Peter Heppner And thank you, Russian Synth Community for accreditation!All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva