Gallery: Peter Heppner - Saint Petersburg 2017

27th April 2017
Peter Heppner & M.I.N.E
The evening in Aurora Concert Hall was dedicated to German bands! M.I.N.E. & PETER HEPPNER came to St. Petersburg. M.I.N.E. was the first to appear on stage. Bright performance! Marcus Meyn promised to present new tracks soon and delighted the audience with M.I.N.E. as well as CAMOUFLAGE songs at the concert. Then it was time for PETER HEPPNER. The solar smile of keyboard player Dirk Riegner was brighter than the spotlights of the stage, and Peter's voice was feeling the lyrics and sounded very distinctive. The WOLFSHEIM shadow is still nearby. The audience did not want to let off Peter's team and they called for an encore on several times. It was pure pleasure! Time to enjoy our pictures!
M.I.N.E
Peter Heppner
All pictures by Anastasia Filippova