Gallery: Eläkeläiset - Dresden 2017

Beatpol, Dresden, Germany5th May 2017A concert evening with ELÄKELÄISET is not only a concert evening, it is also a great party together with the audience. This was again the case last Friday when they were guests in the Beatpol in Dresden. There was no guest on this evening who left the concert without getting sweat. Please enjoy our pictures.http://www.humppa.com/en / https://www.facebook.com/Elakelaiset/More on Eläkeläiset All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie