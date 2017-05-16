Gallery: Tanzwut - Zwickau 2017

13th May 2017
Tanzwut & Support: La Frontera Victoriana
Actually, the TANZWUT concert at the Alter Gasometer in Zwickau should already take place last year. Unfortunately, the old date had to be cancelled, but a new date was quickly found. TANZWUT did not come alone. As support they were accompanied by the Steampunk band LA FRONTERA VICTORIANA. Both bands could not only inspire their guests with their music, but also with their costumes and live shows. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening.
La Frontera Victoriana
https://la-frontera-victoriana.de / https://www.facebook.com/Lafrontera.Band
Tanzwut
http://www.tanzwut.com / https://www.facebook.com/TANZWUTOfficial
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie