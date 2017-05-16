Latest Raffles

Gallery: Tanzwut - Zwickau 2017

Details
tanzwut25Alter Gasometer, Zwickau, Germany
13th May 2017
Tanzwut & Support: La Frontera Victoriana

Actually, the TANZWUT concert at the Alter Gasometer in Zwickau should already take place last year. Unfortunately, the old date had to be cancelled, but a new date was quickly found. TANZWUT did not come alone. As support they were accompanied by the Steampunk band LA FRONTERA VICTORIANA. Both bands could not only inspire their guests with their music, but also with their costumes and live shows. Please enjoy out pictures of the evening.


https://la-frontera-victoriana.de / https://www.facebook.com/Lafrontera.Band


http://www.tanzwut.com / https://www.facebook.com/TANZWUTOfficial


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

