Gallery: Paradise Lost - Moscow 2017

Yotaspace, Moscow, Russia18th May 2017Another legendary metal band, another metal dream has come true: PARADISE LOST were playing in Moscow. It was absolute blast! The positive audience, the band and Nick were simply amazing! It was a powerful, energetic, beautiful atmospheric show in Moscow! Support was the female Symphonic Metal band FALLEN ARISE from Greece. Enjoy our pictures please. Thanks to Spika concert agency for accreditation!http://www.paradiselost.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficialMore on Paradise Lost and Fallen Arise