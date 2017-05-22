Latest Raffles

Gallery: Paradise Lost - Moscow 2017

Details
paradiselost21Yotaspace, Moscow, Russia
18th May 2017
Paradise Lost & Fallen Arise

Another legendary metal band, another metal dream has come true: PARADISE LOST were playing in Moscow. It was absolute blast! The positive audience, the band and Nick were simply amazing! It was a powerful, energetic, beautiful atmospheric show in Moscow! Support was the female Symphonic Metal band FALLEN ARISE from Greece. Enjoy our pictures please. Thanks to Spika concert agency for accreditation!


Fallen Arise

  • fallenarise01
  • fallenarise02
  • fallenarise03
  • fallenarise04
  • fallenarise05
  • fallenarise06
  • fallenarise07
  • fallenarise08
  • fallenarise09
  • fallenarise10


Paradise Lost

  • paradiselost01
  • paradiselost02
  • paradiselost03
  • paradiselost04
  • paradiselost05
  • paradiselost06
  • paradiselost07
  • paradiselost08
  • paradiselost09
  • paradiselost10
  • paradiselost11
  • paradiselost12
  • paradiselost13
  • paradiselost14
  • paradiselost15
  • paradiselost16
  • paradiselost17
  • paradiselost18
  • paradiselost19
  • paradiselost20

http://www.paradiselost.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficial


More on Paradise Lost and Fallen Arise


