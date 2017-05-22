Gallery: Paradise Lost - Moscow 2017

18th May 2017
Paradise Lost & Fallen Arise
Another legendary metal band, another metal dream has come true: PARADISE LOST were playing in Moscow. It was absolute blast! The positive audience, the band and Nick were simply amazing! It was a powerful, energetic, beautiful atmospheric show in Moscow! Support was the female Symphonic Metal band FALLEN ARISE from Greece. Enjoy our pictures please. Thanks to Spika concert agency for accreditation!
Fallen Arise
Paradise Lost
http://www.paradiselost.co.uk / https://www.facebook.com/paradiselostofficial
