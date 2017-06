Gallery: Deep Purple - Dortmund 2017

Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany7th June 2017‘inFinite’ is the name of the new DEEP PURLE album, released in spring 2017, and the accompanying tour. The tour wears the addition “The Long Goodbye Tour“. Eight stops in May and June are confirmed for Germany. Those icons were added to the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” in April 2016. Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (nass), Ian Paice (drums), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards) - among fans known as “Mark VIII” line-up – once more took you on a Hard Rock journey.The band is responsible for many classics. Now, this legends want to end an era. With the “The Long Goodbye Tour”, DEEP PURPLE want to say goodbye to their fans. Some thousand people joined the show in Dortmund to enjoy hits like ‘Black Night’, ‘Strange Kind of Woman’ or ‘Highway Star’ and of course ‘Smoke on the Water’. Opener SIENA ROOT and special guests MONSTER TRUCK warmed up the audience very well.http://www.sienaroot.com/ https://www.facebook.com/sienaroothttp://www.ilovemonstertruck.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ilovemonstertruckhttp://www.deeppurple-infinite.com / https://www.facebook.com/officialdeeppurple01. Time for Bedlam02. Fireball03. Bloodsucker04. Strange Kind of Woman05. Johnny's Band06. Uncommon Man07. The Surprising08. Lazy (with Keyboard Intro)09. Birds of Prey10. Hell to Pay11. Keyboard Solo12. Perfect Strangers13. Space Truckin'14. Smoke on the Water---15. Hush (Joe South cover) (with 'Peter Gunn' intro)16. Bass Solo17. Black NightNote: ‘Highway Star’ was on printed setlist as first encore, but not playedMore on Deep Purple Monster Truck and Siena Root All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com