Gallery: Deep Purple - Dortmund 2017

7th June 2017
Deep Purple - “inFinite - The Long Goodbye Tour" - Special Guest: Monster Truck - Support: Siena Root
‘inFinite’ is the name of the new DEEP PURLE album, released in spring 2017, and the accompanying tour. The tour wears the addition “The Long Goodbye Tour“. Eight stops in May and June are confirmed for Germany. Those icons were added to the “Rock and Roll Hall of Fame” in April 2016. Ian Gillan (vocals), Roger Glover (nass), Ian Paice (drums), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards) - among fans known as “Mark VIII” line-up – once more took you on a Hard Rock journey.
The band is responsible for many classics. Now, this legends want to end an era. With the “The Long Goodbye Tour”, DEEP PURPLE want to say goodbye to their fans. Some thousand people joined the show in Dortmund to enjoy hits like ‘Black Night’, ‘Strange Kind of Woman’ or ‘Highway Star’ and of course ‘Smoke on the Water’. Opener SIENA ROOT and special guests MONSTER TRUCK warmed up the audience very well.
Siena Root
http://www.sienaroot.com/ https://www.facebook.com/sienaroot
Monster Truck
http://www.ilovemonstertruck.com/ https://www.facebook.com/ilovemonstertruck
Deep Purple
http://www.deeppurple-infinite.com / https://www.facebook.com/officialdeeppurple
Setlist
01. Time for Bedlam
02. Fireball
03. Bloodsucker
04. Strange Kind of Woman
05. Johnny's Band
06. Uncommon Man
07. The Surprising
08. Lazy (with Keyboard Intro)
09. Birds of Prey
10. Hell to Pay
11. Keyboard Solo
12. Perfect Strangers
13. Space Truckin'
14. Smoke on the Water
---
15. Hush (Joe South cover) (with 'Peter Gunn' intro)
16. Bass Solo
17. Black Night
Note: ‘Highway Star’ was on printed setlist as first encore, but not played
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)