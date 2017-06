Gallery: Anathema - Moscow 2017

Yotaspace, Moscow, Russia8th July 2017ANATHEMA are always like a deep meditation, like divine creative impulse or inspiration. Last time I saw an ANATHEMA show was in Saint-Petersburg. And it was like a shock in a good sense. A sort of magic I touched and was immediately healed. It was the same in Moscow this time. Pure Light. And the new album, ‘The Optimist’, was presented too. Surprising and simply perfectly amazing! Sometimes I just could not move staying at the photo pit listening to the music, it is breathtaking! If there is someone who still did not visit their show - you should definitely fill the gap!https://www.facebook.com/anathemamusicSetlist00. Intro: Love on a Real Train (Tangerine Dream song)01. Springfield02. Leaving It Behind03. Endless Ways (Live premiere; first time ever)04. The Optimist05. Thin Air (including a little teaser for "Sleepless" during the introduction)06. The Lost Song, Part 307. Can't Let Go08. Pressure09. The Storm Before the Calm10. A Natural Disaster11. Closer12. Wildfires (Live premiere; first time ever)13. Distant Satellites---14. Deep (including an intro from "The House of the Rising Sun")15. Pitiless16. Forgotten Hopes17. Destiny Is Dead18. Untouchable, Part 119. Outro: Chop Suey! (System of a Down song)20. Outro: Pariah(Steven Wilson song)More on Anathema All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva