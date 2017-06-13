Latest Raffles

Gallery: Septicflesh - Moscow 2017

Details
septicflesh29Volta, Moscow, Russia
9th July 2017
Septicflesh

Titan Russian tour! And the Earth shuddered under the heavy steps of mighty SEPTICFLESH, Titans who took our souls away to the otherworldly grandiose world of majestic cooling blood images! Seth said that they never believed in Gods, but he did not convinced me of course. The show was majestic. The sound was perfect, energetic was incredible and audience was so good! Hope You will like pictures!

https://www.facebook.com/septicfleshband

Setlist
01. War in Heaven
02. Communion
03. The Great Mass
04. Pyramid God
05. Burn
06. Virtues of The Beast
07. We, the Gods
08. Prototype
09. The vampire from Nazareth
10. Lovecraft’s Death
11. Persepolis
---
12. Unbeliever
13. Anubis
14. Prometheus

More on Septicflesh


Thank you Spika Concert Agency for accreditation!
All pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva

