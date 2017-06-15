Gallery: Killing Joke - Bochum 2017

14th June 2017
Killing Joke & Grave Pleasures
KILLING JOKE are back and as active as if they had never been away, as if there were no breaks in the career of these legendary British post-punks. Still as thrillingly doomy and apocalyptic as ever, the Joke return to the fray with original members Youth, Jaz Coleman, Geordie Walker and Paul Ferguson, completed on stage by Roi from MECHANICAL CABARET in keys. In 2015, they released their 15th studio album ‘Pylon’ which was received with enthusiasm by both critics and fans. In autumn last year, they already toured Germany and now, the band is back for three more shows. We have been in Bochum for a fantastic show, opened by GRAVE PLEASURES (ex-BEASTMILK) from Finland, and brought a lot of pictures for you!
Grave Pleasures
http://gravepleasures.tumblr.com / https://www.facebook.com/gravepleasvres
Killing Joke
http://www.killingjoke.com / https://www.facebook.com/killingjokeofficial
Setlist
01. The Wait
02. Autonomous Zone
03. Love Like Blood
04. Eighties
05. European Super State
06. Sun Goes Down
07. Unspeakable
08. Wardance
09. I Am the Virus
10. Exorcism
11. Asteroid
12. Corporate Elect
13. Psyche
---
14. SO 36
15. Requiem
16. The Death and Resurrection Show
17. Pandemonium
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)