Gallery: Killing Joke - Bochum 2017

Zeche, Bochum, Germany14th June 2017KILLING JOKE are back and as active as if they had never been away, as if there were no breaks in the career of these legendary British post-punks. Still as thrillingly doomy and apocalyptic as ever, the Joke return to the fray with original members Youth, Jaz Coleman, Geordie Walker and Paul Ferguson, completed on stage by Roi from MECHANICAL CABARET in keys. In 2015, they released their 15th studio album 'Pylon' which was received with enthusiasm by both critics and fans. In autumn last year, they already toured Germany and now, the band is back for three more shows. We have been in Bochum for a fantastic show, opened by GRAVE PLEASURES (ex-BEASTMILK) from Finland, and brought a lot of pictures for you!http://gravepleasures.tumblr.com / https://www.facebook.com/gravepleasvreshttp://www.killingjoke.com / https://www.facebook.com/killingjokeofficial01. The Wait02. Autonomous Zone03. Love Like Blood04. Eighties05. European Super State06. Sun Goes Down07. Unspeakable08. Wardance09. I Am the Virus10. Exorcism11. Asteroid12. Corporate Elect13. Psyche---14. SO 3615. Requiem16. The Death and Resurrection Show17. PandemoniumAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com