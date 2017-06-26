Latest Raffles

Gallery: Ill Nino - Zwickau 2017

Details
illnino32Club Seilerstraße, Zwickau, Germany
16th June 2017
Ill Nino – “A Night of Revolution“ Tour 2017 – Supports: Ektomorf, My Dear Addiction, Sarea, Walking Rumor

Already in April, ILL NINO were on the road in Germany with their “15 years of Revolution Revolucion” tour. The tour was very successful and so the band decided to come back to Germany for four more gigs. The success of the band is summed up by the charismatic singer Christian Machado: “Our program is as hard as necessary and as melodic as possible”. Exactly this is what the fans got on Friday at the Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau. Together with their support bands EKTOMORF, MY DEAR ADDICTION, SAREA and WALKING RUMOR, ILL NINO were able to offer their guests a great concert evening. Please enjoy our pictures from all bands now.


Walking Rumor

  • walkingrumor01
  • walkingrumor02
  • walkingrumor03
  • walkingrumor04
  • walkingrumor05
  • walkingrumor06
  • walkingrumor07
  • walkingrumor08
  • walkingrumor09
  • walkingrumor10

https://www.facebook.com/WalkingRumor


Sarea

  • sarea01
  • sarea02
  • sarea03
  • sarea04
  • sarea05
  • sarea06
  • sarea07
  • sarea08
  • sarea09
  • sarea10
  • sarea11
  • sarea12
  • sarea13
  • sarea14
  • sarea15
  • sarea16
  • sarea17
  • sarea18
  • sarea19
  • sarea20

http://www.sareamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/sareamusic


My Dear Addiction

  • mydearaddiction01
  • mydearaddiction02
  • mydearaddiction03
  • mydearaddiction04
  • mydearaddiction05
  • mydearaddiction06
  • mydearaddiction07
  • mydearaddiction08
  • mydearaddiction09
  • mydearaddiction10
  • mydearaddiction11
  • mydearaddiction12
  • mydearaddiction13
  • mydearaddiction14
  • mydearaddiction15

https://www.mydearaddiction.com / https://www.facebook.com/Mydearaddiction


Ektomorf

  • ektomorf01
  • ektomorf02
  • ektomorf03
  • ektomorf04
  • ektomorf05
  • ektomorf06
  • ektomorf07
  • ektomorf08
  • ektomorf09
  • ektomorf10
  • ektomorf11
  • ektomorf12
  • ektomorf13
  • ektomorf14
  • ektomorf15
  • ektomorf16
  • ektomorf17
  • ektomorf18
  • ektomorf19
  • ektomorf20
  • ektomorf21
  • ektomorf22
  • ektomorf23
  • ektomorf24
  • ektomorf25
  • ektomorf26
  • ektomorf27
  • ektomorf28
  • ektomorf29
  • ektomorf30

http://www.ektomorf.com / https://www.facebook.com/EktomorfOfficial


Ill Nino

  • illnino01
  • illnino02
  • illnino03
  • illnino04
  • illnino05
  • illnino06
  • illnino07
  • illnino08
  • illnino09
  • illnino10
  • illnino11
  • illnino12
  • illnino13
  • illnino14
  • illnino15
  • illnino16
  • illnino17
  • illnino18
  • illnino19
  • illnino20
  • illnino21
  • illnino22
  • illnino23
  • illnino24
  • illnino25
  • illnino26
  • illnino27
  • illnino28
  • illnino29
  • illnino30

http://www.illnino.com / https://www.facebook.com/Officialillnino


More on Ill Nino, Ektomorf, My Dear Addiction, Sarea and Walking Rumor


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

