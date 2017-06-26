Gallery: Ill Nino - Zwickau 2017

16th June 2017
Ill Nino – “A Night of Revolution“ Tour 2017 – Supports: Ektomorf, My Dear Addiction, Sarea, Walking Rumor
Already in April, ILL NINO were on the road in Germany with their “15 years of Revolution Revolucion” tour. The tour was very successful and so the band decided to come back to Germany for four more gigs. The success of the band is summed up by the charismatic singer Christian Machado: “Our program is as hard as necessary and as melodic as possible”. Exactly this is what the fans got on Friday at the Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau. Together with their support bands EKTOMORF, MY DEAR ADDICTION, SAREA and WALKING RUMOR, ILL NINO were able to offer their guests a great concert evening. Please enjoy our pictures from all bands now.
Walking Rumor
https://www.facebook.com/WalkingRumor
Sarea
http://www.sareamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/sareamusic
My Dear Addiction
https://www.mydearaddiction.com / https://www.facebook.com/Mydearaddiction
Ektomorf
http://www.ektomorf.com / https://www.facebook.com/EktomorfOfficial
Ill Nino
http://www.illnino.com / https://www.facebook.com/Officialillnino
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie