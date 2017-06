Gallery: Ill Nino - Zwickau 2017

Club Seilerstraße, Zwickau, Germany16th June 2017Already in April, ILL NINO were on the road in Germany with their "15 years of Revolution Revolucion" tour. The tour was very successful and so the band decided to come back to Germany for four more gigs. The success of the band is summed up by the charismatic singer Christian Machado: "Our program is as hard as necessary and as melodic as possible". Exactly this is what the fans got on Friday at the Club Seilerstraße in Zwickau. Together with their support bands EKTOMORF, MY DEAR ADDICTION, SAREA and WALKING RUMOR, ILL NINO were able to offer their guests a great concert evening. Please enjoy our pictures from all bands now.https://www.facebook.com/WalkingRumorhttp://www.sareamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/sareamusichttps://www.mydearaddiction.com / https://www.facebook.com/Mydearaddictionhttp://www.ektomorf.com / https://www.facebook.com/EktomorfOfficialhttp://www.illnino.com / https://www.facebook.com/OfficialillninoAll pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie