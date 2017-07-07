Latest Raffles

Gallery: Solar Fake & Zeraphine (Fanclub Event) - Werneuchen 2017

Details
zeraphine09Airport, Werneuchen, Germany
1st July 2017
Shadowplay Fanclub Event 2017 with Solar Fake, Zeraphine, Adam is a Girl and Katanga

On the first day of July, an exclusive concert from the fan club of German musicians ZERAPHINE & SOLAR FAKE happened under the skies near Berlin. So, Germany, Berlin and Remaining Desires under the Skies of Berlin - Another exclusive Shadowplay Event – a Fan Club Concert 2017.

The excellent organization of the event by the team of the fan club shadowplay-fanclub.de and a non-standard place for the concert at- Werneuche Airport which had become a pleasant environment, took care for a friendly atmosphere. As support acts on that day, we had the two bands ADAM IS A GIRL and KATANGA. Despite the gloomy weather, under the arches of the hangar people all wearing black were in solar mood. There were two full-fledged concerts! It was a really amazing day! Different projects, different music, but the voice, lyrics and Sven are always on top!


Support acts Katanga and Adam is a Girl

  • 01_katanga01
  • 01_katanga02
  • 01_katanga03
  • 01_katanga04
  • 02_adamisagirl01
  • 02_adamisagirl02
  • 02_adamisagirl03
  • 02_adamisagirl04
  • 02_adamisagirl05
  • 02_adamisagirl06


Zeraphine

  • zeraphine01
  • zeraphine02
  • zeraphine03
  • zeraphine04
  • zeraphine05
  • zeraphine06
  • zeraphine07
  • zeraphine08
  • zeraphine09
  • zeraphine10
  • zeraphine11
  • zeraphine12
  • zeraphine13
  • zeraphine14
  • zeraphine15
  • zeraphine16
  • zeraphine17
  • zeraphine18
  • zeraphine19
  • zeraphine20
  • zeraphine21
  • zeraphine22
  • zeraphine23
  • zeraphine24
  • zeraphine25


Solar Fake

  • solarfake01
  • solarfake02
  • solarfake03
  • solarfake04
  • solarfake05
  • solarfake06
  • solarfake07
  • solarfake08
  • solarfake09
  • solarfake10
  • solarfake11
  • solarfake12
  • solarfake13
  • solarfake14
  • solarfake15
  • solarfake16
  • solarfake17
  • solarfake18
  • solarfake19
  • solarfake20



More on Solar Fake, Zeraphine, Adam is a Girl and Katanga


All pictures by Anastasia Philippova

