Gallery: Solar Fake & Zeraphine (Fanclub Event) - Werneuchen 2017

1st July 2017
Shadowplay Fanclub Event 2017 with Solar Fake, Zeraphine, Adam is a Girl and Katanga
On the first day of July, an exclusive concert from the fan club of German musicians ZERAPHINE & SOLAR FAKE happened under the skies near Berlin. So, Germany, Berlin and Remaining Desires under the Skies of Berlin - Another exclusive Shadowplay Event – a Fan Club Concert 2017.
The excellent organization of the event by the team of the fan club shadowplay-fanclub.de and a non-standard place for the concert at- Werneuche Airport which had become a pleasant environment, took care for a friendly atmosphere. As support acts on that day, we had the two bands ADAM IS A GIRL and KATANGA. Despite the gloomy weather, under the arches of the hangar people all wearing black were in solar mood. There were two full-fledged concerts! It was a really amazing day! Different projects, different music, but the voice, lyrics and Sven are always on top!
Support acts Katanga and Adam is a Girl
Zeraphine
Solar Fake
More on Solar Fake, Zeraphine, Adam is a Girl and Katanga
All pictures by Anastasia Philippova