Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
July 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
26 27 28 29 30 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31 1 2 3 4 5 6

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DOOL
Tue Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TWIN PEAKS
Wed Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WALK OFF THE EARTH
Wed Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TWIN PEAKS
Thu Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TWIN PEAKS
Thu Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES
Thu Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEIST
Sat Jul 22 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Amphi Festival
Sat Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BILLY TALENT
Sat Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IGNIS FATUU
Sun Jul 23 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Amphi Festival
Sun Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CÉLINE DION
Sun Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICROCLOCKS
Mon Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE STRUMBELLAS
Mon Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEIST
Mon Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CÉLINE DION
Tue Jul 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RESIDENTE
Tue Jul 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE ARE SCIENTISTS
Wed Jul 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE STRUMBELLAS
Thu Jul 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE STRUMBELLAS

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Saltatio Mortis - Chemnitz 2017

Details
YD5P8018Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany
15th July 2017
Saltatio Mortis - "In Castellis" - Support Versengold

In July, SALTATIO MORTIS and their friends VERSENGOLD started a very special tour. As surrounding for the five concerts, five beautiful castles and fortresses were selected. Last weekend, they were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, a beautiful location with the castle in the background and a great sound in the inner courtyard. In the best weather without rain and pleasant temperatures the audience got a great concert experience.


Versengold

  • YD5P7642
  • YD5P7651
  • YD5P7661
  • YD5P7664
  • YD5P7670
  • YD5P7673
  • YD5P7675
  • YD5P7690
  • YD5P7692
  • YD5P7698
  • YD5P7702
  • YD5P7708
  • YD5P7712
  • YD5P7718
  • YD5P7726
  • YD5P7728
  • YD5P7735
  • YD5P7740
  • YD5P7741
  • YD5P7745
  • YD5P7755
  • YD5P7760
  • YD5P7768
  • YD5P7771
  • YD5P7780

http://www.versengold.com/https://www.facebook.com/Versengold/


Saltatio Mortis

  • YD5P7801
  • YD5P7804
  • YD5P7808
  • YD5P7810
  • YD5P7821
  • YD5P7823
  • YD5P7828
  • YD5P7830
  • YD5P7834
  • YD5P7837
  • YD5P7841
  • YD5P7848
  • YD5P7854
  • YD5P7855
  • YD5P7857
  • YD5P7860
  • YD5P7861
  • YD5P7866
  • YD5P7872
  • YD5P7877
  • YD5P7879
  • YD5P7881
  • YD5P7885
  • YD5P7886
  • YD5P7890
  • YD5P7893
  • YD5P7899
  • YD5P7902
  • YD5P7905
  • YD5P7910
  • YD5P7919
  • YD5P7925
  • YD5P7927
  • YD5P7929
  • YD5P7934
  • YD5P7935
  • YD5P7940
  • YD5P7949
  • YD5P7953
  • YD5P7965
  • YD5P7972
  • YD5P7975
  • YD5P7985
  • YD5P8003
  • YD5P8010

https://www.facebook.com/saltatiomortisofficial/http://www.saltatio-mortis.com/


More on Saltatio Mortis and Versengold


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

Add comment

Security code
Refresh