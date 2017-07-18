Gallery: Saltatio Mortis - Chemnitz 2017

15th July 2017
Saltatio Mortis - "In Castellis" - Support Versengold
In July, SALTATIO MORTIS and their friends VERSENGOLD started a very special tour. As surrounding for the five concerts, five beautiful castles and fortresses were selected. Last weekend, they were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, a beautiful location with the castle in the background and a great sound in the inner courtyard. In the best weather without rain and pleasant temperatures the audience got a great concert experience.
Versengold
http://www.versengold.com/https://www.facebook.com/Versengold/
Saltatio Mortis
https://www.facebook.com/saltatiomortisofficial/http://www.saltatio-mortis.com/
More on Saltatio Mortis and Versengold
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie