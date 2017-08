Gallery: In Extremo - Chemnitz 2017

Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany11th August 2017On their "10 Jahre Burgentour", IN EXTREMO stopped also at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach (Castle Klaffenbach) near Chemnitz last Friday. In front of this beautiful location, the audience could look forward to an extra class concert experience. In the morning, the weather in the region was very rainy. But when the event was finally to start, there was luckily no more drop from the sky. The fans were happy that they stayed dry the whole evening so they could enjoy the bands even more. First of all, MANNTRA from Croatia entered the stage and the band managed to pull the audience very quickly. Afterwards, the IN EXTREMO fans got the chance to enjoy an ingenious concert with great sound and hot pyro effects. All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie