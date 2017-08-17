Gallery: Life of Agony - Münster 2017

16th August 2017
Life of Agony & Null Positiv
The US Metal / Rock band LIFE OF AGONY is one of the most prestigious live bands of all time. Their rocking riffs and front woman Mina Caputo's energetic voice make the live shows of LOA a gripping experience. The long-awaited new album, ‘A Place Where There's No More Pain’, was released worldwide on April 28th, 2017 via Napalm Records. In August 2017, LIFE OF AGONY is returning to Germany for summer holidays and stopped in Münster on 16th August. NULL POSITIV from Berlin opened the evening. They impressed with their energetic front woman Elli and heavy growls in German language, what I found quite new!
Null Positiv
http://www.nullpositiv.com / https://www.facebook.com/nullpositiv
Life of Agony
http://lifeofagony.com / https://www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia
Setlist
01. River Runs Red
02. This Time
03. Method Of Groove
04. Love To Let You Down
05. Other Side Of The River
06. Lost At 22
07. Weeds
08. My Eyes
09. Bad Seed
10. I Regret
11. Dead Speak Kindly
12. World Gone Mad
13. Through & Through
14. Underground
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)