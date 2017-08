Gallery: Life of Agony - Münster 2017

Sputnikhalle, Münster, Germany16th August 2017The US Metal / Rock band LIFE OF AGONY is one of the most prestigious live bands of all time. Their rocking riffs and front woman Mina Caputo's energetic voice make the live shows of LOA a gripping experience. The long-awaited new album, ‘A Place Where There's No More Pain’, was released worldwide on April 28th, 2017 via Napalm Records. In August 2017, LIFE OF AGONY is returning to Germany for summer holidays and stopped in Münster on 16th August. NULL POSITIV from Berlin opened the evening. They impressed with their energetic front woman Elli and heavy growls in German language, what I found quite new!http://www.nullpositiv.com / https://www.facebook.com/nullpositivhttp://lifeofagony.com / https://www.facebook.com/lifeofagonyfamiglia01. River Runs Red02. This Time03. Method Of Groove04. Love To Let You Down05. Other Side Of The River06. Lost At 2207. Weeds08. My Eyes09. Bad Seed10. I Regret11. Dead Speak Kindly12. World Gone Mad13. Through & Through14. UndergroundAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com