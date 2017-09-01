Gallery: One Ok Rock - Moscow 2017

30th August 2017
One Ok Rock & Pravada
The Japanese rockers from ONE OK ROCK are well-known and definitely well-loved worldwide. It’s all thanks to their powerful and cool music and, of course, to their awesome shows when every single person in the crowd (their concerts are always crowded) can feel a whole avalanche of energy coming from the stage.
Russian fans of the band could enjoy the shows, organized by Pop Farm, and experience everything themselves on the 29th and 30th of August in St. Petersburg and Moscow respectively. We had a chance to see the ONE OK ROCK concert in Moscow and I can say that my thoughts about Japanese bands have to be changed. It was a SHOW from start to finish and the musicians managed to rock the whole venue: something to remember till next time. But we should not forget about the opening piece, Russian formation PRAVADA which did their best to warm up the audience and even gained several new fans among the crowd
Pravada
http://pravadarock.com / https://www.facebook.com/pravadarock
One Ok Rock
http://www.oneokrock.com / https://www.facebook.com/ONEOKROCK
Setlist
01. Ambitions
02.Bombs Away
03.Taking Off
04.Clock Strikes
05.Bedroom Warfare
06.Bon Voyage
07.I was King
08.One More Light (Linkin Park Cover)
09.Take What You Want
10.The Beginning
11.Jaded
12. We Are
13. American Girls
All pictures by Sergey Ulianov