Gallery: Anathema - Cologne 2017

Live-Music-Hall, Cologne, Germany16th November 2017After ‘Weather Systems’ (2012) and 2014’s spellbinding ‘Distant Satellites’, the ambient rockers are back with their eleventh full-length, ‘The Optimist’, out in June 2017 via Kscope. ‘The Optimist’ reveals some of the darkest, most challenging and unexpected music the sextet have put their name to. The title for the album would also serve well in describing the Liverpool sextet’s uncompromising dedication to fearless artistry since forming in 1990. They’ve continually evolved by placing hope in the future – from leaving the underground scene they were fundamental in establishing to continually mesmerising the world with stargazing post-progressive alternative rock that knows no borders.The release of the album was followed by an extended Tour through Europe together with French band ALCEST . The last German show of this tour finally took place at Cologne’s Live Music Hall, where ALCEST entered the stage already at 19:30 to play a one hour set, enthusiastically welcomed by the crowd. The following show of ANATHEMA was heart-warming and touching with a perfect setlist building a bridge between new and older songs. My favourites were once more ‘Thin Air’ and the two ‘Untouchable’ songs. Breath-taking!http://www.alcest-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/alcest.official01. Kodama02. Là où naissent les couleurs nouvelles03. Oiseaux de proie04. Eclosion05. Autre temps06. Percées de lumière07. Délivrancehttp://www.anathemamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/anathemamusic00. Intro: Love on a real Train (Tangerine Dream song)01. San Francisco02. Can't Let Go03. Endless Ways04. The Optimist05. The Lost Song, Part 306. Barriers07. Pressure08. Panic09. Looking Outside Inside10. Thin Air11. A Simple Mistake12. The Beginning and the End13. Universal14. Closer---15. Firelight16. Distant Satellites17. Springfield18. Untouchable, Part 119. Untouchable, Part 2All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com