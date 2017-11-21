Gallery: Diary of Dreams - Bremen 2017

17th November 2017
Diary of Dreams & Slave Republic
Eden is no place. Eden is a machine - so it says in the beginning of the liner notes to the 13th album by DIARY OF DREAMS. Probably the smallest concert of the “hell in Eden” tour took place on 17th November at the Tivoli in Bremen. We already published a detailed report of the show in Krefeld. Today, we have some pics and the setlist of the concert in Bremen for you!
Slave Republic
http://www.slave-republic.com / https://www.facebook.com/SlaveRepublic.Official
Setlist
01. Walking Ghost
02. Something Inside You
03. Godspeed
04. Electric
05. Primärreiz
06. Paint My Heart Black
07. Klarer See
08. Welcome (To the Slave Republic)
09. The Driver
Diary of Dreams
http://www.diaryofdreams.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreams
Setlist
01. Made in Shame
02. Epicon
03. Kindrom
04. The Wedding
05. Charma Sleeper
06. Hiding Rivers
07. Echo in me
08. listen and scream
09. Malum
10. Giftraum
11. Hell in Eden
12. AmoK
13. Decipher Me
14. Traumtänzer
15. Endless Nights
16. The Luxury of Insanity
17. Undividable
---
18. Grau im Licht
19. the Curse
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)