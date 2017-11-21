Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
November 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TRAILS
Tue Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BØRNS
Tue Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
Tue Nov 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MILKY CHANCE
Wed Nov 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAIBACH
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HI! SPENCER
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WE BLESS THIS MESS & DUCKING PUNCHES
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RUSSKAJA
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOGETHER PANGEA
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MANDO DIAO
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: I HEART SHARKS
Thu Nov 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOGOL BORDELLO
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: I HEART SHARKS
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FÜNF STERNE DELUXE
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIARY OF DREAMS
Fri Nov 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PETER HEPPNER

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Diary of Dreams - Bremen 2017

Details
Diary of DreamsTivoli, Bremen, Germany
17th November 2017
Diary of Dreams & Slave Republic

Eden is no place. Eden is a machine - so it says in the beginning of the liner notes to the 13th album by DIARY OF DREAMS. Probably the smallest concert of the “hell in Eden” tour took place on 17th November at the Tivoli in Bremen. We already published a detailed report of the show in Krefeld. Today, we have some pics and the setlist of the concert in Bremen for you!


Slave Republic

  • _D3S5963_klein
  • _D3S5969_klein
  • _D3S5970_klein
  • _D3S5976_klein
  • _D3S5977_klein
  • _D3S5979_klein
  • _D3S5980_klein
  • _D3S5981_klein
  • _D3S5991_klein
  • _D3S5993_klein
  • _D3S5994_klein
  • _D3S5995_klein
  • _D3S6001_klein
  • _D3S6002_klein
  • _D3S6005_klein
  • _D3S6006_klein
  • _D3S6007_klein
  • _D3S6012_klein
  • _DSC8087_klein
  • _DSC8097_klein
  • _DSC8103_klein
  • _DSC8106_klein
  • _DSC8109_klein
  • _DSC8116_klein
  • _DSC8121_klein

http://www.slave-republic.com / https://www.facebook.com/SlaveRepublic.Official

Setlist
01. Walking Ghost
02. Something Inside You
03. Godspeed
04. Electric
05. Primärreiz
06. Paint My Heart Black
07. Klarer See
08. Welcome (To the Slave Republic)
09. The Driver


Diary of Dreams

  • _D3S6019_klein
  • _D3S6028_klein
  • _D3S6034_klein
  • _D3S6042_klein
  • _D3S6055_klein
  • _D3S6059_klein
  • _D3S6067_klein
  • _D3S6076_klein
  • _D3S6085_klein
  • _D3S6107_klein
  • _D3S6108_klein
  • _D3S6110_klein
  • _D3S6112_klein
  • _D3S6116_klein
  • _D3S6118_klein
  • _D3S6122_klein
  • _D3S6124_klein
  • _D3S6134_klein
  • _D3S6137_klein
  • _D3S6141_klein
  • _D3S6145_klein
  • _D3S6156_klein
  • _DSC8124_klein
  • _DSC8128_klein
  • _DSC8157_klein
  • _DSC8172_klein
  • _DSC8174_klein
  • _DSC8175_klein
  • _DSC8186_klein
  • _DSC8188_klein

http://www.diaryofdreams.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreams

Setlist
01. Made in Shame
02. Epicon
03. Kindrom
04. The Wedding
05. Charma Sleeper
06. Hiding Rivers
07. Echo in me
08. listen and scream
09. Malum
10. Giftraum
11. Hell in Eden
12. AmoK
13. Decipher Me
14. Traumtänzer
15. Endless Nights
16. The Luxury of Insanity
17. Undividable
---
18. Grau im Licht
19. the Curse

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

Add comment

Security code
Refresh