Gallery: Diary of Dreams - Bremen 2017

Tivoli, Bremen, Germany17th November 2017Eden is no place. Eden is a machine - so it says in the beginning of the liner notes to the 13th album by DIARY OF DREAMS. Probably the smallest concert of the “hell in Eden” tour took place on 17th November at the Tivoli in Bremen. We already published a detailed report of the show in Krefeld . Today, we have some pics and the setlist of the concert in Bremen for you!http://www.slave-republic.com / https://www.facebook.com/SlaveRepublic.Official01. Walking Ghost02. Something Inside You03. Godspeed04. Electric05. Primärreiz06. Paint My Heart Black07. Klarer See08. Welcome (To the Slave Republic)09. The Driverhttp://www.diaryofdreams.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreams01. Made in Shame02. Epicon03. Kindrom04. The Wedding05. Charma Sleeper06. Hiding Rivers07. Echo in me08. listen and scream09. Malum10. Giftraum11. Hell in Eden12. AmoK13. Decipher Me14. Traumtänzer15. Endless Nights16. The Luxury of Insanity17. Undividable---18. Grau im Licht19. the CurseAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com