Huxley’s, Berlin, Germany18th November 2017In support of their current album, ‘hell in Eden’, DIARY OF DREAMS visited also the German Capital, Berlin, in late November and played a powerful and rousing show at the Huxley’s. Besides our report of the show in Krefeld and pictures from the shows in Hamburg and Bremen, we present you today some pics of the Berlin show!http://www.diaryofdreams.de / https://www.facebook.com/officialdiaryofdreamsAll pictures by Ekaterina Yakyamseva