Gallery: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - Cologne 2017

Live-Music-Hall, Cologne, Germany27th November 2017Four years after the last studio album ‘Specter At The Feast’, BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB is back! ‘Wrong Creatures’, the new album, will be released on 12th January 2018 via Abstract Dragon. In November 2017, the trio is already on tour through Germany, stopping also at the Live-Music-Hall in Cologne, where they played last time back in 2013.The Cologne venue is packed and the audience well warmed up by the support act, THE VACANT LOTS . BRMC are as cool as ever, their music is vibrant and magnetic and also kind of sexy. The show opens with ‘Little Thing Gone Wild’ and the audience is excited… even though the Cologne crowd is kind of “calm” and “cool” overall but still enjoying the concert. Please enjoy out pictures of the show!http://thevacantlots.com / https://www.facebook.com/THEVACANTLOTShttp://blackrebelmotorcycleclub.com / https://www.facebook.com/BRMCOfficial01. Little Thing Gone Wild02. Let the Day Begin (The Call cover)03. Beat the Devil's Tattoo04. Ain't No Easy Way05. King of Bones06. Berlin07. Conscience Killer08. Haunt09. Question of Faith10. White Palms11. Stop12. Carried From the Start13. Visions of Johanna (Bob Dylan cover)14. Fault Line (Peter acoustic solo)15. Shuffle Your Feet16. Love Burns17. Shade of Blue18. Bandung Hum19. Awake20. U.S. Government21. Six Barrel Shotgun22. Spread Your Love---23. Red Eyes and Tears24. Whatever Happened to My Rock 'n' Roll (Punk Song)All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com