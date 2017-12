Gallery: Marteria - Cologne 2017

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany2nd December 2017Last Saturday, the German Rapper MARTERIA was playing his biggest show so far at the Cologne LANXESS Arena in front of 13,000 visitors. The show was presented directly as 360° stream online by Telekom Magenta.After the support act, KID SIMIUS (who was later part of MARTERIA’s “band”), the show of the rapper started with the title song of his current album, ‘Roswell’. Right from the start and during the whole show, the crowd was on fire, screamed, clapped and jumped to the music. MARTERIA perfectly managed his biggest concert. He had the crowd in his hands during the whole show. As a great final, fire columns were arising during ‘Feuer’. Even though you might not be into Rap and Hip Hop, you must admit that MARTERIA is delivering a fantastic show!https://www.facebook.com/kidsimiushttp://www.marteria.com / https://www.facebook.com/marteria.official---Marteria---01. Roswell02. Aliens03. Endboss04. Scotty beam mich hoch05. Cadillac06. El Presidente07. Bengalische Tiger08. Alles verboten09. Tauchstation10. Blue Marlin11. Skyline mit zwei Türmen12. Neue Nikes13. Marteria Girl14. Verstrahlt15. Große Brüder16. Gleich kommt Louis17. Das Geld muss weg18. Links---Marsimoto---19. Grüner Samt (Marsimoto cover)20. Eine kleine Bühne (Marsimoto cover)21 Chicken Terror (Marsimoto cover) (new song)22. Der Nazi und das Gras (Marsimoto cover)---Marteria---23. OMG!24. Kids (2 Finger an den Kopf)25. Lila Wolken---26. Welt der Wunder27. Feuer28. Die letzten 20 Sekunden (Kid Simius cover)All pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com