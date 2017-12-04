Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
December 2017
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUNDARA KARMA
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BETSY
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HURTS
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HO99O9
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DMA'S
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLOUD NOTHINGS
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAF HAVANA
Mon Dec 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARTERIA
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NOTHING BUT THIEVES
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GOGOL BORDELLO
Tue Dec 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HUNDREDS (acoustic)
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RHONDA
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SUNDARA KARMA
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIO RETURNS: THE WORLD TOUR
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PICTURES
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NOTHING BUT THIEVES
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMIL BULLS
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HO99O9
Wed Dec 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX

Login

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News



Server Monitoring

Gallery: Marteria - Cologne 2017

Details
D3S7008 kleinLanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
2nd December 2017
Marteria & Kid Simius

Last Saturday, the German Rapper MARTERIA was playing his biggest show so far at the Cologne LANXESS Arena in front of 13,000 visitors. The show was presented directly as 360° stream online by Telekom Magenta.

After the support act, KID SIMIUS (who was later part of MARTERIA’s “band”), the show of the rapper started with the title song of his current album, ‘Roswell’. Right from the start and during the whole show, the crowd was on fire, screamed, clapped and jumped to the music. MARTERIA perfectly managed his biggest concert. He had the crowd in his hands during the whole show. As a great final, fire columns were arising during ‘Feuer’. Even though you might not be into Rap and Hip Hop, you must admit that MARTERIA is delivering a fantastic show!


Kid Simius

  • _D3S6894_klein
  • _D3S6902_klein
  • _D3S6905_klein
  • _D3S6909_klein
  • _D3S6912_klein
  • _D3S6915_klein
  • _D3S6916_klein
  • _D3S6919_klein
  • _D3S6921_klein
  • _D3S6924_klein
  • _D3S6926_klein
  • _D3S6931_klein
  • _DSC8682_klein
  • _DSC8687_klein
  • _DSC8689_klein

https://www.facebook.com/kidsimius


Marteria

  • _D3S6950_klein
  • _D3S6958_klein
  • _D3S6965_klein
  • _D3S6967_klein
  • _D3S6971_klein
  • _D3S6972_klein
  • _D3S6974_klein
  • _D3S6989_klein
  • _D3S6991_klein
  • _D3S6996_klein
  • _D3S6999_klein
  • _D3S7003_klein
  • _D3S7007_klein
  • _D3S7008_klein
  • _D3S7011_klein
  • _D3S7019_klein
  • _D3S7022_klein
  • _D3S7023_klein
  • _D3S7026_klein
  • _D3S7030_klein
  • _D3S7037_klein
  • _D3S7043_klein
  • _D3S7046_klein
  • _D3S7048_klein
  • _D3S7051_klein
  • _D3S7055_klein
  • _D3S7057_klein
  • _D3S7058_klein
  • _D3S7061_klein
  • _D3S7063_klein
  • _D3S7065_klein
  • _D3S7071_klein
  • _DSC8698_klein
  • _DSC8700_klein
  • _DSC8704_klein
  • _DSC8708_klein
  • _DSC8709_klein
  • _DSC8713_klein
  • _DSC8714_klein
  • _DSC8718_klein

http://www.marteria.com / https://www.facebook.com/marteria.official

Setlist
---Marteria---
01. Roswell
02. Aliens
03. Endboss
04. Scotty beam mich hoch
05. Cadillac
06. El Presidente
07. Bengalische Tiger
08. Alles verboten
09. Tauchstation
10. Blue Marlin
11. Skyline mit zwei Türmen
12. Neue Nikes
13. Marteria Girl
14. Verstrahlt
15. Große Brüder
16. Gleich kommt Louis
17. Das Geld muss weg
18. Links
---Marsimoto---
19. Grüner Samt (Marsimoto cover)
20. Eine kleine Bühne (Marsimoto cover)
21 Chicken Terror (Marsimoto cover) (new song)
22. Der Nazi und das Gras (Marsimoto cover)
---Marteria---
23. OMG!
24. Kids (2 Finger an den Kopf)
25. Lila Wolken
---
26. Welt der Wunder
27. Feuer
28. Die letzten 20 Sekunden (Kid Simius cover)

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

Add comment

Security code
Refresh