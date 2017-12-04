Gallery: Schandmaul - Dresden 2017

1st December 2017
Schandmaul - “Von Leuchtfeuern und anderen Halunken” Tour 2017 – Support: Krayenzeit
At the beginning of the evening in the Alter Schlachthof, KRAYENZEIT was to be experienced on stage. A very good opening for this concert event! Afterwards, SCHANDMAUL entered the stage and were celebrated by their fans. They greeted the audience with ‘Leuchtfeuer’ and danced with the ‘Teufelsweib’ (devil’s wife) colourfully through the ‘Walpurgisnacht’. A great concert experience where the band deserves to be acclaimed by their fans!
Krayenzeit
https://www.krayenzeit.de/ https://www.facebook.com/Krayenzeit
Schandmaul
http://www.schandmaul.de/ https://www.facebook.com/Schandmaul
More on Schandmaul and Krayenzeit
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie