Gallery: Schandmaul - Leipzig 2017

Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany1st December 2017At the beginning of the evening in the Alter Schlachthof, KRAYENZEIT was to be experienced on stage. A very good opening for this concert event! Afterwards, SCHANDMAUL entered the stage and were celebrated by their fans. They greeted the audience with ‘Leuchtfeuer’ and danced with the ‘Teufelsweib’ (devil’s wife) colourfully through the ‘Walpurgisnacht’. A great concert experience where the band deserves to be acclaimed by their fans!https://www.krayenzeit.de/ https://www.facebook.com/Krayenzeit01. Intro - De Profundis02. Tenebra03. In Vino04. Noli Timere Messorem05. Von der Fahrt übers Meer06. Alles von mir07. Narrenschiff08. Fegefeuer09. Krayenzeithttp://www.schandmaul.de/ https://www.facebook.com/SchandmaulMore on Schandmaul and Krayenzeit All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie