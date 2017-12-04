Latest Raffles

Gallery: Schandmaul - Leipzig 2017

Details
SchandmaulHaus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
1st December 2017
Schandmaul - “Von Leuchtfeuern und anderen Halunken” Tour 2017 – Support: Krayenzeit

At the beginning of the evening in the Alter Schlachthof, KRAYENZEIT was to be experienced on stage. A very good opening for this concert event! Afterwards, SCHANDMAUL entered the stage and were celebrated by their fans. They greeted the audience with ‘Leuchtfeuer’ and danced with the ‘Teufelsweib’ (devil’s wife) colourfully through the ‘Walpurgisnacht’. A great concert experience where the band deserves to be acclaimed by their fans!


Krayenzeit

https://www.krayenzeit.de/ https://www.facebook.com/Krayenzeit

Setlist
01. Intro - De Profundis
02. Tenebra
03. In Vino
04. Noli Timere Messorem
05. Von der Fahrt übers Meer
06. Alles von mir
07. Narrenschiff
08. Fegefeuer
09. Krayenzeit


Schandmaul

http://www.schandmaul.de/ https://www.facebook.com/Schandmaul


More on Schandmaul and Krayenzeit


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

