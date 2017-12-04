Latest Raffles

Gallery: Dirkschneider - Leipzig 2017

Details
YD5P3237Haus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
2nd December 2017
Dirkschneider - “Back To The Roots Part ll’ - Support: Garagedays

After the last DIRKSCHNEIDER concert in the Hellraiser was sold out, it was a good decision to go to a bigger location this time, the Haus Auensee in Leipzig. Wow! In front of a full house the visitors were able to experience a great DIRKSCHNEIDER concert. It was very hot at Haus Auensee and not only were the pyro effects responsible for that. The evening was opened by GARAGEDAYS. Listen to the band on YouTube. It is worth it!


Garagedays

  • YD5P2780
  • YD5P2795
  • YD5P2796
  • YD5P2802
  • YD5P2808
  • YD5P2811
  • YD5P2815
  • YD5P2818
  • YD5P2821
  • YD5P2836
  • YD5P2843
  • YD5P2845
  • YD5P2847
  • YD5P2850
  • YD5P2859
  • YD5P2867
  • YD5P2885
  • YD5P2892
  • YD5P2901
  • YD5P2907
  • YD5P2912
  • YD5P2930
  • YD5P2933
  • YD5P2935
  • YD5P2939
  • YD5P2952
  • YD5P2954
  • YD5P2958
  • YD5P2960
  • YD5P2964

http://www.garagedays.at/ https://www.facebook.com/garagedays


Dirkschneider

  • YD5P2984
  • YD5P2986
  • YD5P2991
  • YD5P2995
  • YD5P3000
  • YD5P3007
  • YD5P3017
  • YD5P3019
  • YD5P3024
  • YD5P3028
  • YD5P3032
  • YD5P3035
  • YD5P3036
  • YD5P3041
  • YD5P3050
  • YD5P3058
  • YD5P3061
  • YD5P3062
  • YD5P3064
  • YD5P3072
  • YD5P3080
  • YD5P3084
  • YD5P3088
  • YD5P3092
  • YD5P3095
  • YD5P3104
  • YD5P3112
  • YD5P3116
  • YD5P3122
  • YD5P3132
  • YD5P3136
  • YD5P3142
  • YD5P3154
  • YD5P3159
  • YD5P3163
  • YD5P3173
  • YD5P3176
  • YD5P3182
  • YD5P3203
  • YD5P3208
  • YD5P3215
  • YD5P3222
  • YD5P3228
  • YD5P3237
  • YD5P3239

http://www.udo-online.com/ https://www.facebook.com/DIRKSCHNEIDEROfficial

All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

