Gallery: Dirkschneider - Leipzig 2017

2nd December 2017
Dirkschneider - “Back To The Roots Part ll’ - Support: Garagedays
After the last DIRKSCHNEIDER concert in the Hellraiser was sold out, it was a good decision to go to a bigger location this time, the Haus Auensee in Leipzig. Wow! In front of a full house the visitors were able to experience a great DIRKSCHNEIDER concert. It was very hot at Haus Auensee and not only were the pyro effects responsible for that. The evening was opened by GARAGEDAYS. Listen to the band on YouTube. It is worth it!
Garagedays
http://www.garagedays.at/ https://www.facebook.com/garagedays
Dirkschneider
http://www.udo-online.com/ https://www.facebook.com/DIRKSCHNEIDEROfficial
More on Dirkschneider and Garagedays
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie