Gallery: Hurts - Cologne 2017

Palladium, Cologne, Germany4th December 2017Last Monday, HURTS were visiting Cologne’s Palladium for the last stop of their German “Desire” tour. Already seven years passed since the band released the hit single ‘Wonderful Life’ and had their breakthrough with the album ‘Happiness’. ‘Surrender’, their second album released two years ago, also made it into the Top Ten. The new HURTS album, ‘Desire’, was released end of September 2017, followed now by several live shows.The Cologne concert was not sold-out, but the queue was long and people wanted to enter the venue as soon as possible to secure a close spot to the stage. So, when support act TOM WALKER started his show at 19:30, the venue was already well-filled. He and his companions were a good warm up for Theo and Adam, entering the stage with their supporting musicians and backing singers already at 20:45. Of course, they presented several new songs from their current album, but also an acoustic song in the middle of the set and of course the beloved gems from the past, like ‘Wonderful Life’, ‘Sunday’, ‘Stay’ or ‘Better than Love’.http://www.iamtomwalker.com / https://www.facebook.com/IamTomWalkerhttp://www.informationhurts.com / https://www.facebook.com/hurts01. Desire02. Ready to Go03. Some Kind of Heaven04. Sunday05. Silver Lining06. People Like Us07. Hold on to Me08. Miracle09. Rolling Stone ('The Road' outro)10. Weight of the World11. Better Than Love12. Somebody to Die For (Acoustic)13. Sandman14. Lights15. Walk Away16. Something I Need to Know17. Wonderful Life18. Nothing Will Be Bigger Than Us19. Wings---20. Beautiful Ones21. StayAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com