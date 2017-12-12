Gallery: Any Given Day - Bochum 2017

9th December 2017
Any Given Day & To The Rats And Wolves, Special Guests: Breathe Atlantis & For I Am King
The Ruhr area proves to be a fertile breeding ground for the finest of heavy music. Now two bands from this area have teamed up to provide metal heads throughout Germany with their dose of heavy music. ANY GIVEN DAY from Gelsenkirchen have put themselves on the map by releasing a video cover of RIHANNA’s ‘Diamonds’ in 2013, which since then has earned them almost nine million clicks on YouTube.
For their most recent studio album ‘Everlasting’ they enlisted the help of TRIVIUM singer Matthew K Heafy to record the massive track ‘Arise’, which catapulted them to position 14 of the German Album charts. TO THE RATS AND WOLVES have also received much praise for their last album ‘Dethroned’, and have earned a solid fan base while touring Europe. Additionally, the two bands brought BREATHE ATLANTIS and FOR I AM KING for a full metal package. Please enjoy our pictures from the evening.
Breathe Atlantis
http://breatheatlantis.com/ https://www.facebook.com/breatheatlantis
For I Am King
http://www.foriamking.com / https://www.facebook.com/foriamkingofficial
To The Rats And Wolves
http://www.totheratsandwolves.com / https://www.facebook.com/totheratsandwolves
Any Given Day
http://www.anygivenday.eu / https://www.facebook.com/AnyxGivenxDay
All pictures by Dietmar Seifer