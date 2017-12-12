Latest Raffles

Gallery: Any Given Day - Bochum 2017

Details
20171209 222448 Any Given DayZeche, Bochum, Germany
9th December 2017
Any Given Day & To The Rats And Wolves, Special Guests: Breathe Atlantis & For I Am King

The Ruhr area proves to be a fertile breeding ground for the finest of heavy music. Now two bands from this area have teamed up to provide metal heads throughout Germany with their dose of heavy music. ANY GIVEN DAY from Gelsenkirchen have put themselves on the map by releasing a video cover of RIHANNA’s ‘Diamonds’ in 2013, which since then has earned them almost nine million clicks on YouTube.

For their most recent studio album ‘Everlasting’ they enlisted the help of TRIVIUM singer Matthew K Heafy to record the massive track ‘Arise’, which catapulted them to position 14 of the German Album charts. TO THE RATS AND WOLVES have also received much praise for their last album ‘Dethroned’, and have earned a solid fan base while touring Europe. Additionally, the two bands brought BREATHE ATLANTIS and FOR I AM KING for a full metal package. Please enjoy our pictures from the evening.


Breathe Atlantis

  • 20171209_183108_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183136_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183342_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183348_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183400_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183434_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183444_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183628_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_183740_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_184002_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_184046_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_184444_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_184528_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_185310_Breathe_Atlantis
  • 20171209_185322_Breathe_Atlantis

http://breatheatlantis.com/ https://www.facebook.com/breatheatlantis


For I Am King

  • 20171209_191604_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_191648_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_191754_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_191950_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192008_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192106_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192136_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192206_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192242_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192314_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192418_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192456_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192612_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192634_For_I_Am_King
  • 20171209_192722_For_I_Am_King

http://www.foriamking.com / https://www.facebook.com/foriamkingofficial


To The Rats And Wolves

  • 20171209_200548_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_200704_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_200744_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_200804_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_200912_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201200_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201412_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201436_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201510_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201902_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201922_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_201948_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_202034_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_202310_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_202816_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_202926_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_202936_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_202954_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203224_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203306_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203308_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203530_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203806_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203850_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_203948_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204050_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204446_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204708_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204714_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204730_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204740_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204746_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204808_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204834_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves
  • 20171209_204950_To_The_Rats_And_Wolves

http://www.totheratsandwolves.com / https://www.facebook.com/totheratsandwolves


Any Given Day

  • 20171209_214400_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214430_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214452_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214512_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214602_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214624_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214822_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214830_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_214942_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_215022_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_215522_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_215600_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_215734_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_215750_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_215856_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220044_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220246_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220302_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220306_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220334_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220508_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220544_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220706_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220714_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_220856_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221122_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221304_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221306_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221316_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221422_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221706_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221720_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221730_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_221734_Any_Given_Day
  • 20171209_222110_Any_Given_Day

http://www.anygivenday.eu / https://www.facebook.com/AnyxGivenxDay


More on Any Given Day, To The Rats And Wolves, Breathe Atlantis & For I Am King


All pictures by Dietmar Seifer

