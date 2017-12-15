Gallery: Sólstafir - Cologne 2017

13th December 2017
Sólstafir, Myrkur & Árstíðir
SÓLSTAFIR are first of all: just different. Their unique blend of metal, wonderful melodies, psychedelic moments and a dangerously strong undercurrent of classically coloured hard rock comes in many variants and shines in bizarre beauty similar to the landscapes of their native Iceland.
Their meanwhile sixth album, ‘Berdreyminn’, continues in a logical way what the four-headed band had begun. Rugged Icelandic rock landscapes - above all live a class of its own! During their tour, they are supported by MYRKUR & ÁRSTÍÐIR. Please enjoy our pictures from the show in Cologne / Germany.
Árstíðir
Myrkur
Sólstafir
