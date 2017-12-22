Latest Raffles

December 2017
Sat Dec 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BETONTOD
Sat Dec 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ANTILOPEN GANG
Sat Dec 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: NIGHT OF THE PROMS 2017
Sat Dec 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SITD
Sat Dec 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Mon Dec 25 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Dark Storm
Mon Dec 25 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Tue Dec 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EISHEILIGE NACHT 2017
Tue Dec 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Tue Dec 26 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Wed Dec 27 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Thu Dec 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: 17 HIPPIES
Thu Dec 28 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Fri Dec 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: 17 HIPPIES
Fri Dec 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Fri Dec 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
Fri Dec 29 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Sat Dec 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CENTHRON
Sat Dec 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Sat Dec 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN

Gallery: Gentleman - Esch sur Alzette 2017

Details
DSC 3012Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
21st December 2017
Gentleman MTV Unplugged Tour

Tillmann Otto, better known by his stage name GENTLEMAN, is a German reggae musician. With songs like ‘Send a Prayer’, GENTLEMAN expresses his deep belief in God, without referring to a particular religion. His album ‘Confidence’ climbed to number 1 on the German album charts in 2004. Due to the overwhelming response, GENTLEMAN went on tour again this year with his acclaimed “MTV unplugged” show. This time however, for the last time. In winter 2017, GENTLEMAN is one more time presenting his unique music project, again with first-class musicians and high-profile guests on stage. To prepare for the concerts, the album ‘The Selection’ was released in June this year - the best songs of recent years. Suitable for the pre-Christmas period, it is an ideal opportunity to end the year in a contemplative way.

The show itself was great. The first 20 minutes, his background singers came on stage and performed three classical reggae songs, like ‘Is this love’. Then, GENTLEMAN came on stage himself, limping. He explained that he has a little injury on the leg and that he couldn't jump a lot so it is more important that the people give all their energy to jump when he has to jump. The Luxembourgish crowd obeyed and the atmosphere was great. But he didn't show his pain and jumped though.

  • DSC_2784
  • DSC_2798
  • DSC_2823
  • DSC_2829
  • DSC_2850
  • DSC_2889
  • DSC_2897
  • DSC_2905
  • DSC_2931
  • DSC_2935
  • DSC_2942
  • DSC_2975
  • DSC_2976
  • DSC_2981
  • DSC_2983
  • DSC_2997
  • DSC_2999
  • DSC_3012
  • DSC_3037
  • DSC_3047


All pictures by Elena Arens


