Gallery: Rage - Bochum 2018

Details
DSC8108 kleinZeche, Bochum, Germany
13th December 2017
Rage, Firewind & Darker Half

It seem that RAGE is unstoppable. On July 28th, 2017, only 14 months after the release of the predecessor record, the band around mastermind Peavy Wagner released its 23th studio album, called ‘Seasons Of The Black’ via Nuclear Blast Records.

Just like the previous album, ‘Seasons Of The Black’ was recorded at the Megafon studios in Burscheid, Germany and at the Soundchaser studios in Zandhoven, Belgium and produced by the band itself. Once again, the renowned Dan Swanö contributed the mix and mastering, and the impressive artwork was created by Karim König. In support of this release, the band embarked on a massive headline tour throughout the whole continent, starting on 4th January in their home town Bochum.


Darker Half

  • _DSC7959_klein
  • _DSC7960_klein
  • _DSC7961_klein
  • _DSC7965_klein
  • _DSC7975_klein
  • _DSC7980_klein
  • _DSC7981_klein
  • _DSC7982_klein
  • _DSC7984_klein
  • _DSC7988_klein

http://www.darkerhalf.com / https://www.facebook.com/darkerhalf  

Setlist
01. Lost in Space
02. Voice of the Dead
03. Stranger
04. Cover
05. Aliens Exist
06. Heavens Falling
07. Take the Plunge


Firewind

  • _DSC7994_klein
  • _DSC8007_klein
  • _DSC8012_klein
  • _DSC8018_klein
  • _DSC8023_klein
  • _DSC8028_klein
  • _DSC8037_klein
  • _DSC8040_klein
  • _DSC8044_klein
  • _DSC8047_klein

http://www.firewind.gr / https://www.facebook.com/firewindofficial

Setlist
01. Leonidas
02. We Defy
03. Head up High
04. Few against Many
05. Between Heaven & Hell
06. World on Fire
07. Fire & the Fury
08. Wars of Ages
09. Lady of a 1000 Sorrows
10. Mercenary Man
11. Tyranny
12. Falling to Pieces


Rage

  • _DSC8061_klein
  • _DSC8074_klein
  • _DSC8077_klein
  • _DSC8078_klein
  • _DSC8083_klein
  • _DSC8085_klein
  • _DSC8088_klein
  • _DSC8092_klein
  • _DSC8094_klein
  • _DSC8102_klein
  • _DSC8106_klein
  • _DSC8108_klein
  • _DSC8110_klein
  • _DSC8121_klein
  • _DSC8123_klein
  • _DSC8131_klein
  • _DSC8133_klein
  • _DSC8135_klein
  • _DSC8136_klein
  • _DSC8137_klein

http://www.rage-official.com / https://www.facebook.com/RageOfficialBand

Setlist
01. Justify
02. Black in Mind
03. From the Cradle to the Grave
04. My Way
05. Sent by the Devil
06. Nevermore
07. Season of the Black
08. Set This World on Fire
09. End of All Days
10. Turn the Page
11. Ocean Full of Tears
12. Straight to Hell
13. The Price of War
14. Blackened Karma
15. Don't Fear the Winter
16. Higher Than the Sky

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

