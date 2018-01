Gallery: Rage - Bochum 2018

Zeche, Bochum, Germany13th December 2017It seem that RAGE is unstoppable. On July 28th, 2017, only 14 months after the release of the predecessor record, the band around mastermind Peavy Wagner released its 23th studio album, called ‘Seasons Of The Black’ via Nuclear Blast Records.Just like the previous album, ‘Seasons Of The Black’ was recorded at the Megafon studios in Burscheid, Germany and at the Soundchaser studios in Zandhoven, Belgium and produced by the band itself. Once again, the renowned Dan Swanö contributed the mix and mastering, and the impressive artwork was created by Karim König. In support of this release, the band embarked on a massive headline tour throughout the whole continent, starting on 4th January in their home town Bochum.http://www.darkerhalf.com / https://www.facebook.com/darkerhalfSetlist01. Lost in Space02. Voice of the Dead03. Stranger04. Cover05. Aliens Exist06. Heavens Falling07. Take the Plungehttp://www.firewind.gr / https://www.facebook.com/firewindofficial01. Leonidas02. We Defy03. Head up High04. Few against Many05. Between Heaven & Hell06. World on Fire07. Fire & the Fury08. Wars of Ages09. Lady of a 1000 Sorrows10. Mercenary Man11. Tyranny12. Falling to Pieceshttp://www.rage-official.com / https://www.facebook.com/RageOfficialBand01. Justify02. Black in Mind03. From the Cradle to the Grave04. My Way05. Sent by the Devil06. Nevermore07. Season of the Black08. Set This World on Fire09. End of All Days10. Turn the Page11. Ocean Full of Tears12. Straight to Hell13. The Price of War14. Blackened Karma15. Don't Fear the Winter16. Higher Than the SkyAll pictures by Daniela Vorndran ( http://www.vorndranphotography.com