Gallery: Iced Earth - Leipzig 2018

Details
Iced EarthHaus Auensee, Leipzig, Germany
13th January 2018
Iced Earth – “Incorruptible Tour” 2018 – Support: Freedom Call and Metaprism

The first band of the evening on stage was METAPRISM from the UK. Actually, the concert was supposed to start at 20:00, but METAPRISM were already on stage half an hour earlier. Due to the early beginning, unfortunately most people were not in the venue in time. But still, METAPRISM delivered an absolutely convincing concert. Go and Check them out on YouTube. They play Melodic Metal and the performance on stage is very powerful.

Band number two on this evening was FREEDOM CALL from Nuremberg/ Germany. And YES, Metal is for everyone. FREEDOM CALL also played a great concert and brought a really positive vibe to the audience. Finally, the headliner ICED EARTH entered the stage. Wow! What a brilliant concert! With great sound and a great light show, the fans celebrated their band. Even though the year just started, this concert will surely be one of my highlights for 2018.


Metaprism

https://www.facebook.com/Metaprism


Freedom Call

https://www.facebook.com/FreedomCallOfficial


Iced Earth

https://www.facebook.com/OfficialIcedEarth


More on Iced Earth, Freedom Call and Metaprism


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie


