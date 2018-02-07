Latest Raffles

Gallery: Rotting Christ - Glauchau 2018

Details
rottingchrist32Alte Spinnerei, Glauchau, Germany
2nd February 2018
Rotting Christ & Carach Angren – “Rituals Amongst The Rotten European Tour 2018” - Support: Svart Crown

Already after their album ‘Rituals’, ROTTING CHRIST got a lot of positive feedback and they decided to go on another extended European tour. Some of the concerts were quickly sold out. And one thing is for sure, the band will again get a lot support from their fans. ROTTING CHRIST are a great live band and they were able to prove this again at the Alte Spinnerei Glauchau. Together with their support band SVART CROWN and CARACH ANGREN the fans got a top line-up. Please enjoy our pictures of the evening.


Svart Crown

  • svartcrown01
  • svartcrown02
  • svartcrown03
  • svartcrown04
  • svartcrown05
  • svartcrown06
  • svartcrown07
  • svartcrown08
  • svartcrown09
  • svartcrown10
  • svartcrown11
  • svartcrown12
  • svartcrown13
  • svartcrown14
  • svartcrown15
  • svartcrown16
  • svartcrown17
  • svartcrown18
  • svartcrown19
  • svartcrown20
  • svartcrown21
  • svartcrown22
  • svartcrown23
  • svartcrown24
  • svartcrown25

https://www.facebook.com/SVARTCROWN/


Carach Angren

  • carachangren01
  • carachangren02
  • carachangren03
  • carachangren04
  • carachangren05
  • carachangren06
  • carachangren07
  • carachangren08
  • carachangren09
  • carachangren10
  • carachangren11
  • carachangren12
  • carachangren13
  • carachangren14
  • carachangren15
  • carachangren16
  • carachangren17
  • carachangren18
  • carachangren19
  • carachangren20
  • carachangren21
  • carachangren22
  • carachangren23
  • carachangren24
  • carachangren25
  • carachangren26
  • carachangren27
  • carachangren28
  • carachangren29
  • carachangren30

 https://www.facebook.com/carachangren/


Rotting Christ

  • rottingchrist01
  • rottingchrist02
  • rottingchrist03
  • rottingchrist04
  • rottingchrist05
  • rottingchrist06
  • rottingchrist07
  • rottingchrist08
  • rottingchrist09
  • rottingchrist10
  • rottingchrist11
  • rottingchrist12
  • rottingchrist13
  • rottingchrist14
  • rottingchrist15
  • rottingchrist16
  • rottingchrist17
  • rottingchrist18
  • rottingchrist19
  • rottingchrist20
  • rottingchrist21
  • rottingchrist22
  • rottingchrist23
  • rottingchrist24
  • rottingchrist25
  • rottingchrist26
  • rottingchrist27
  • rottingchrist28
  • rottingchrist29
  • rottingchrist30

https://www.facebook.com/Rotting-Christ-290468585669 / https://www.rotting-christ.com/en

More on Rotting Christ, Carach Angren & Svart Crown


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

