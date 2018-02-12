Gallery: L'Âme Immortelle - Dresden 2018

3rd February 2018
L'Âme Immortelle - “Schattenwelten” 2018 - Support: Dunkelsucht & Versus
As first band on that evening, DUNKELSUCHT from Switzerland entered the stage. The project exists since 2016. With their successful mix of EBM, Industrial, Gothic and Synth Pop they will quickly build their own fan base. The response to the band was very positive that evening. Second band of the evening was VERSUS. The formation from Dresden exists already since 2001. At the Beatpol, the band had a concert in their own hometown and expressed their joy.
Finally and long awaited, L'ÂME IMMORTELLE entered the stage as last band. Wow! Already after the first song it is clear that this concert will be one of my highlights in 2018. With brilliant light and sound, the band was able to thrill their fans from the first to the last song. Each song was immediately rewarded with applause by the audience. This was a concert evening that is deeply engraved in the memories of the visitors.
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie