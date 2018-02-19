Gallery: Deine Lakaien - Mannheim 2018

Musensaal, Mannheim, Germany17th February 2018Because of their big success, DEINE LAKAIEN present new dates of their incredible show “XXX. THE 30 YEARS RETROSPECTIVE” for 2018. After positive critics and great feedback for the “XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective” concerts 2017, Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov announced five other dates for the beginning of 2018, one of them being held in Mannheim.Obstinacy and experimentation of this band are really legendary ones: after the 30 years of their career, Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov created an equally emotional and unique concert concept: “XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective” is a collection of hand-picked concert halls, places with history, atmosphere and brilliant sound, and this concept combines a highly intimate retrospective of unforgettable memories of the most touching moments in their history with a fascinating view on the future of DEINE LAKAIEN. Please enjoy our pictures of the concert at Mannheim’s Musensaal.http://www.deine-lakaien.com / https://www.facebook.com/DeineLakaien- Set 1 -01. Away02. Colour-Ize03. Gone04. Lonely05. Mahnung (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)06. Dormi (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)07. Seelig (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)08. Over And Done09. Where You Are10. The Man With the Silver Gun (Veljanov solo)11. The Sweet Life (Veljanov solo)12. Return13. Fighting The Green- Set 2 -14. Walk to the Moon15. Contact16. Where the Winds Don't Blow17. Begirlich in dem Hertzen Min (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)18. Omnis Mundi Creatura (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)19. Cupid's Disease20. Seraphim (Veljanov solo)21. Mein Weg (Veljanov solo)22. Reincarnation23. Dark Star---24. One Night25. Mindmachine26. Overpaid---27. Love Me to the End (with Sabine Lutzenberger)All pictures by Daria Tessa