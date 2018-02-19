Gallery: Deine Lakaien - Mannheim 2018

17th February 2018
Deine Lakaien - “XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective” Tour
Because of their big success, DEINE LAKAIEN present new dates of their incredible show “XXX. THE 30 YEARS RETROSPECTIVE” for 2018. After positive critics and great feedback for the “XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective” concerts 2017, Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov announced five other dates for the beginning of 2018, one of them being held in Mannheim.
Obstinacy and experimentation of this band are really legendary ones: after the 30 years of their career, Ernst Horn and Alexander Veljanov created an equally emotional and unique concert concept: “XXX. The 30 Years Retrospective” is a collection of hand-picked concert halls, places with history, atmosphere and brilliant sound, and this concept combines a highly intimate retrospective of unforgettable memories of the most touching moments in their history with a fascinating view on the future of DEINE LAKAIEN. Please enjoy our pictures of the concert at Mannheim’s Musensaal.
http://www.deine-lakaien.com / https://www.facebook.com/DeineLakaien
Setlist
- Set 1 -
01. Away
02. Colour-Ize
03. Gone
04. Lonely
05. Mahnung (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)
06. Dormi (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)
07. Seelig (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)
08. Over And Done
09. Where You Are
10. The Man With the Silver Gun (Veljanov solo)
11. The Sweet Life (Veljanov solo)
12. Return
13. Fighting The Green
- Set 2 -
14. Walk to the Moon
15. Contact
16. Where the Winds Don't Blow
17. Begirlich in dem Hertzen Min (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)
18. Omnis Mundi Creatura (with Sabine Lutzenberger) (Helium Vola)
19. Cupid's Disease
20. Seraphim (Veljanov solo)
21. Mein Weg (Veljanov solo)
22. Reincarnation
23. Dark Star
---
24. One Night
25. Mindmachine
26. Overpaid
---
27. Love Me to the End (with Sabine Lutzenberger)
All pictures by Daria Tessa