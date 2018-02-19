Gallery: Lacrimosa - Leipzig 2018

16th February 2018
Lacrimosa - “Testimonium Tour” - Support: Morlas Memoria
The concert evening at the Haus Leipzig was opened by MORLAS MEMORIA. The young band from Dresden was able to enthuse the audience with their symphonic metal. You can find songs of the band on YouTube and you should definitely listen to them. Leandra’s voice is simply impressive. Then it was time for the headliner of the evening whom the fans in Leipzig were eagerly awaiting. From the first song, LACRIMOSA could thrill their fans. With very good sound and light, the fans were offered an outstanding performance. A concert evening that will be remembered for a long time!
Morlas Memoria
https://www.facebook.com/morlasenigma
Lacrimosa
https://www.facebook.com/LacrimosaOfficial
Setlist
01. Lacrimosa Theme
02. Wenn unsere Helden sterben
03. Nach dem Sturm
04. Zwischen allen Stühlen
05. Der Morgen danach
06. Not Every Pain Hurts
07. Weltenbrand
08. Lass die Nacht nicht über mich fallen
09. Der leise Tod
10. Ich bin der brennende Komet
11. If the World Stood Still a Day
12. Herz und Verstand
13. Feuer
---
14. Stolzes Herz
15. My Pain
16. Alles Lüge
---
17. Alleine zu zweit
18. Schakal
19. Wenn unsere Helden sterben (piano only version)
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie