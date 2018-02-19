Gallery: Lacrimosa - Leipzig 2018

Haus Leipzig, Leipzig, Germany16th February 2018The concert evening at the Haus Leipzig was opened by MORLAS MEMORIA. The young band from Dresden was able to enthuse the audience with their symphonic metal. You can find songs of the band on YouTube and you should definitely listen to them. Leandra’s voice is simply impressive. Then it was time for the headliner of the evening whom the fans in Leipzig were eagerly awaiting. From the first song, LACRIMOSA could thrill their fans. With very good sound and light, the fans were offered an outstanding performance. A concert evening that will be remembered for a long time!https://www.facebook.com/morlasenigmahttps://www.facebook.com/LacrimosaOfficial01. Lacrimosa Theme02. Wenn unsere Helden sterben03. Nach dem Sturm04. Zwischen allen Stühlen05. Der Morgen danach06. Not Every Pain Hurts07. Weltenbrand08. Lass die Nacht nicht über mich fallen09. Der leise Tod10. Ich bin der brennende Komet11. If the World Stood Still a Day12. Herz und Verstand13. Feuer---14. Stolzes Herz15. My Pain16. Alles Lüge---17. Alleine zu zweit18. Schakal19. Wenn unsere Helden sterben (piano only version)All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie