Gallery: Symphonic Metal Nights - Glauchau 2018

Alte Spinnerei, Glauchau, Germany23rd February 2018The concert evening in the Alte Spinnerei Glauchau was opened by EVENMORE from Switzerland. Their influences can be seen in KAMELOT, NIGHTWISH, IRON MAIDEN and EPICA. As next band, the Italians SLEEPING ROMANCE took over the stage. Their second album ‘Alba’ was released in November 2017. After a short change-over, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS were up for their show. With the headliner SERENITY the line-up on this evening was complete and all fans of symphonic metal had a great concert evening.https://www.facebook.com/evenmorebandhttps://www.facebook.com/sleepingromanceofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/visionsofatlantisofficialhttps://www.facebook.com/serenityaustriaMore on Serenity Sleeping Romance and Evenmore All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie