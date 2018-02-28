Latest Raffles

Gallery: Symphonic Metal Nights - Glauchau 2018

Details
SPF 3506Alte Spinnerei, Glauchau, Germany
23rd February 2018
Symphonic Metal Nights 2018 with Serenity, Visions Of Atlantis, Sleeping Romance, Evenmore

The concert evening in the Alte Spinnerei Glauchau was opened by EVENMORE from Switzerland. Their influences can be seen in KAMELOT, NIGHTWISH, IRON MAIDEN and EPICA. As next band, the Italians SLEEPING ROMANCE took over the stage. Their second album ‘Alba’ was released in November 2017. After a short change-over, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS were up for their show. With the headliner SERENITY the line-up on this evening was complete and all fans of symphonic metal had a great concert evening.


Evenmore

https://www.facebook.com/evenmoreband


Sleeping Romance

https://www.facebook.com/sleepingromanceofficial


Visions of Atlantis

https://www.facebook.com/visionsofatlantisofficial


Serenity

https://www.facebook.com/serenityaustria


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie
