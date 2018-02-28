Gallery: Symphonic Metal Nights - Glauchau 2018

23rd February 2018
Symphonic Metal Nights 2018 with Serenity, Visions Of Atlantis, Sleeping Romance, Evenmore
The concert evening in the Alte Spinnerei Glauchau was opened by EVENMORE from Switzerland. Their influences can be seen in KAMELOT, NIGHTWISH, IRON MAIDEN and EPICA. As next band, the Italians SLEEPING ROMANCE took over the stage. Their second album ‘Alba’ was released in November 2017. After a short change-over, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS were up for their show. With the headliner SERENITY the line-up on this evening was complete and all fans of symphonic metal had a great concert evening.
Evenmore
Sleeping Romance
Visions of Atlantis
Serenity
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie