Gallery: Saxon - Dresden 2018

3rd March 2018
Saxon - “Thunderbolt 2018 European Tour Part 1” - Support: Diamond Head, Armored Dawn
Wow, that was a brilliant concert evening at the Alter Schlachthof in Dresden! Already the two support bands, ARMORED DAWN and DIAMOND HEAD, were able to thrill the audience. I was glad to experience both bands live on stage for the first time. When finally the headliner SAXON entered the stage, the fans cheered for joy. Brilliant! After so many years, SAXON still delivers a fantastic kick-ass rock n roll show. With top stage light and very good sound, the audience experienced a concert evening that they will always like to remember.
Armored Dawn
Diamond Head
Saxon
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie