Gallery: E-Werk Ost Festival - Dresden 2017

Details
diorama12Reithalle Strasse E, Dresden, Germany
1st April 2017
E-Werk Ost Festival with Channel East, Machinista, Enter and Fall, Torul, Sono, Solitary Experiments, Melotron and Diorama

April started this year with an event at Reithallestrasse E in Dresden. A total of eight bands were on the line-up of the E Werk Ost Festival. CHANNEL EAST opened the event, followed by MACHINISTA from Sweden. Also ENTER AND FALL, TORUL and SONO delivered grat shows. The great festival evening was completed by SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS, MELOTRON and finally of course the headliner DIORAMA.


Channel East

  • channeleast01
  • channeleast02
  • channeleast03
  • channeleast04
  • channeleast05
  • channeleast06
  • channeleast07
  • channeleast08
  • channeleast09
  • channeleast10
  • channeleast11
  • channeleast12
  • channeleast13
  • channeleast14
  • channeleast15

http://www.channel-east.de / https://www.facebook.com/channel.east.band


Machinista

  • machinista01
  • machinista02
  • machinista03
  • machinista04
  • machinista05
  • machinista06
  • machinista07
  • machinista08
  • machinista09
  • machinista10
  • machinista11
  • machinista12
  • machinista13
  • machinista14
  • machinista15

http://www.machinistamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/machinistamusic


Enter and Fall

  • enterandfall01
  • enterandfall02
  • enterandfall03
  • enterandfall04
  • enterandfall05
  • enterandfall06
  • enterandfall07
  • enterandfall08
  • enterandfall09
  • enterandfall10

https://www.facebook.com/EnterAndFall / http://enterandfall.de


Torul

  • torul01
  • torul02
  • torul03
  • torul04
  • torul05
  • torul06
  • torul07
  • torul08
  • torul09
  • torul10
  • torul11
  • torul12
  • torul13
  • torul14
  • torul15

https://www.facebook.com/torul / http://www.torul-recordings.net


Sono

  • sono01
  • sono02
  • sono03
  • sono04
  • sono05
  • sono06
  • sono07
  • sono08
  • sono09
  • sono10
  • sono11
  • sono12
  • sono13
  • sono14
  • sono15

https://www.facebook.com/sonofm / http://www.sono.fm


Solitary Experiments

  • solitaryexperiments01
  • solitaryexperiments02
  • solitaryexperiments03
  • solitaryexperiments04
  • solitaryexperiments05
  • solitaryexperiments06
  • solitaryexperiments07
  • solitaryexperiments08
  • solitaryexperiments09
  • solitaryexperiments10
  • solitaryexperiments11
  • solitaryexperiments12
  • solitaryexperiments13
  • solitaryexperiments14
  • solitaryexperiments15

https://www.facebook.com/solitaryexperiments / http://www.solitaryexperiments.de


Melotron

  • melotron01
  • melotron02
  • melotron03
  • melotron04
  • melotron05
  • melotron06
  • melotron07
  • melotron08
  • melotron09
  • melotron10
  • melotron11
  • melotron12
  • melotron13
  • melotron14
  • melotron15

http://www.melotron.com /https://www.facebook.com/Melotron.offiziell


Diorama

  • diorama01
  • diorama02
  • diorama03
  • diorama04
  • diorama05
  • diorama06
  • diorama07
  • diorama08
  • diorama09
  • diorama10
  • diorama11
  • diorama12
  • diorama13
  • diorama14
  • diorama15

http://www.diorama-music.com/ https://www.facebook.com/dioramawastaken/


All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie

