Gallery: E-Werk Ost Festival - Dresden 2017

Reithalle Strasse E, Dresden, Germany1st April 2017April started this year with an event at Reithallestrasse E in Dresden. A total of eight bands were on the line-up of the E Werk Ost Festival. CHANNEL EAST opened the event, followed by MACHINISTA from Sweden. Also ENTER AND FALL, TORUL and SONO delivered grat shows. The great festival evening was completed by SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS, MELOTRON and finally of course the headliner DIORAMA.http://www.channel-east.de / https://www.facebook.com/channel.east.bandhttp://www.machinistamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/machinistamusichttps://www.facebook.com/EnterAndFall / http://enterandfall.dehttps://www.facebook.com/torul / http://www.torul-recordings.nethttps://www.facebook.com/sonofm / http://www.sono.fmhttps://www.facebook.com/solitaryexperiments / http://www.solitaryexperiments.dehttp://www.melotron.com /https://www.facebook.com/Melotron.offiziellhttp://www.diorama-music.com/ https://www.facebook.com/dioramawastaken/All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie