Gallery: E-Werk Ost Festival - Dresden 2017

1st April 2017
E-Werk Ost Festival with Channel East, Machinista, Enter and Fall, Torul, Sono, Solitary Experiments, Melotron and Diorama
April started this year with an event at Reithallestrasse E in Dresden. A total of eight bands were on the line-up of the E Werk Ost Festival. CHANNEL EAST opened the event, followed by MACHINISTA from Sweden. Also ENTER AND FALL, TORUL and SONO delivered grat shows. The great festival evening was completed by SOLITARY EXPERIMENTS, MELOTRON and finally of course the headliner DIORAMA.
Channel East
http://www.channel-east.de / https://www.facebook.com/channel.east.band
Machinista
http://www.machinistamusic.com / https://www.facebook.com/machinistamusic
Enter and Fall
https://www.facebook.com/EnterAndFall / http://enterandfall.de
Torul
https://www.facebook.com/torul / http://www.torul-recordings.net
Sono
https://www.facebook.com/sonofm / http://www.sono.fm
Solitary Experiments
https://www.facebook.com/solitaryexperiments / http://www.solitaryexperiments.de
Melotron
http://www.melotron.com /https://www.facebook.com/Melotron.offiziell
Diorama
http://www.diorama-music.com/ https://www.facebook.com/dioramawastaken/
All pictures by Silvio Pfeifer Fotografie