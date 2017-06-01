Gallery: Udo Lindenberg - Dortmund 2017

30th May 2017
Udo Lindenberg - “Stärker als die Zeit”
Mr. UDO LINDENBERG was coming to his fans to say thank you for his last, sold-out tour and to give those who couldn't make it another chance to join in his massive rock spectacle. His current tour all over Germany is titled “Stärker als die Zeit” - “Stronger than time”. This man is over seventy years old now and he is still rocking the stage. If you need a definition for “fantastic show”, just go and see his concerts which are not really concerts but more a rock revue (lasting more than two hours) with his band (the Panic Orchestra), several extra singers and dancers, guest musicians, a children’s choir, crazy costumes, artistic intermissions, a very cool stage design, a fabulous light show with additional lasers and some pyrotechnic at the end and last but not least extraordinary sound… all of this based on his well-known songs. And now, please enjoy our pictures from the concert!
http://www.udo-lindenberg.de / https://www.facebook.com/UdoLindenberg
Setlist
01. Intro
02. Odyssee
03. Einer muss den Job ja machen
04. Ich mach mein Ding
05. Cello
06. Ich lieb' dich überhaupt nicht mehr
07. Durch die schweren Zeiten
08. Plan B
09. Rock 'n' Roller
10. Wozu sind Kriege da (with Kids On Stage)
11. Straßenfieber
12. Sie brauchen keinen Führer
13. Gegen die Strömung(with Josephin Busch)
14. Ich brech' die Herzen der stolzesten Frau'n (Heinz Rühmann cover)
15. Bunte Republik Deutschland
16. Stärker als die Zeit
17. Das Leben
18. Sternenreise
19. Gerhard Gösebrecht
20. Honky Tonky Show (with Kids On Stage)
21. Hinterm Horizont
---
22. Bis ans Ende der Welt
23. Johnny Controlletti
24. Sonderzug nach Pankow
25. Alles klar auf der Andrea Doria
26. Candy Jane
---
27. Reeperbahn
28. Eldorado
29. Ich schwöre
30. Woddy Woddy Wodka
More on UDO LINDENBERG
All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)