CHRIS CORNELL - Singer of AUDIOSLAVE and SOUNDGARDEN died at the age of 52

“Suddenly and unexpected”, US rock singer and guitarist Chris Cornell died at the age of 52 in Detroit. Judicial medics now investigate the cause of death. His agent Brian Bumbery confirmed the death to the new agency AP. Cornell was one of the founders of the Grunge movement in the Nineties. His career started with the band SOUNDGARDEN ; later he founded together with three members of RAGE AGAINS THE MACHINE the band AUDIOSLAVE . SOUNDGARDEN is best known for the hit ‘Black Hole Sun’. According to Bumbery, Cornell died suddenly and unexpected on Wednesday evening. His family works together with judicial medics in search for the cause of death. Bumbery asked to protect the privacy of the family. R.i.P. Chris!Source & Picture: AP