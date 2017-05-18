Latest Raffles

Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MISTER & MISSISSIPPI
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE KOOKS
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SIGMA LIVE
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JESCA HOOP
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FELIX LOBRECHT
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SILBERMOND
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRITISH SEA POWER
Thu May 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DANIELA ANDRADE
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE KOOKS
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LARKINS & PARDON MS. ARDEN
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MONO INC
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HELGI JONSSON
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MISTER & MISSISSIPPI
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LISA WHO
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELLE: ERDBALL
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HARLEY CRO-MAGS FLANAGAN
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRITISH SEA POWER
Fri May 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(I) Concert: COVENANT

CHRIS CORNELL - Singer of AUDIOSLAVE and SOUNDGARDEN died at the age of 52

Details
chriscornell live2008“Suddenly and unexpected”, US rock singer and guitarist Chris Cornell died at the age of 52 in Detroit. Judicial medics now investigate the cause of death. His agent Brian Bumbery confirmed the death to the new agency AP. Cornell was one of the founders of the Grunge movement in the Nineties. His career started with the band SOUNDGARDEN; later he founded together with three members of RAGE AGAINS THE MACHINE the band AUDIOSLAVE. SOUNDGARDEN is best known for the hit ‘Black Hole Sun’. According to Bumbery, Cornell died suddenly and unexpected on Wednesday evening. His family works together with judicial medics in search for the cause of death. Bumbery asked to protect the privacy of the family. R.i.P. Chris!

Source & Picture: AP

