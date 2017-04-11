Preview WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN - Leipzig 2017

Leipzig, Germany2nd to 5th June 2017Twenty-five years ago, two Gothic people from Leipzig had an unusual idea: They didn’t want to create yet another dark music festival but rather a supra-regional gathering of like-minded fellows for relaxed meeting, chatting and celebrating. When the 1st Wave Gotik Treffen took place in 1992 at the edge of Leipzig with about 2,000 visitors and just a handful of bands, it was unlikely that anyone imagined that within a few years the WGT would become the world's largest meeting of the Gothic tribe, taking possession of a whole city every year at Whitsun. By now, the WGT has been in existence for a quarter of a century... This year, from June 2nd to 5th once again more than 20,000 Gothics from all over the world are expected to come together again in Leipzig, Germany, to celebrate the jubilee of Wave Gotik Treffen as THE international gathering of the dark family.All over the city, there will be about 200 bands performing, projects and single artists covering the whole wide range of Gothic music: from Electro-Pop to Goth-Metal, from EBM to Neofolk, from medieval music to Post Punk. Apart from famous bands of the scene, you are invited for new discoveries with several less-known, real underground bands or artists from the edge of the Gothic music universe. The concerts and events take place at more than 50 venues spread throughout Leipzig, for instance in the vaults of the Moritzbastei, in the splendid neo-antique cupola hall of the Volkspalast, and in the historical public bath Stadtbad, as well as in large concert halls. As always, there will be an enjoyable and diverse program in addition to all the concerts. Details will be published soon here: http://www.wave-gotik-treffen.de/english/prog/programm.phpFrom its beginning the Wave Gotik Treffen has been much more than a music festival: its guests may step back to the romantic atmosphere of ancient times at the medieval market place at the Pagan Village (Heidnisches Dorf). They will present authors reading and unusual theatre, cinematic performances will take place. People in historic clothing will gather for a Victorian Picnic in a park. For four days a large hall at the agra-Messepark will be transformed into the biggest Gothic-wares marketplace in the world. In numerous clubs DJs from all over the world will invite you to dance until dawn. There will also be a large fetish party where entrance is only possible by following a strict voluptuous dress code. A stroll through the winding passages of city centre of Leipzig with its historical buildings of the Renaissance, Baroque and Jugendstil (Art Nouveau) eras is especially worthwhile for art and culture lovers: the entrance to several of Leipzig’s museums is free for WGT-guests.Cheap and entertaining accommodation is available at the huge Treffen camping ground. To enter, you need a special ticket (called Obsorgekarte) which includes also the extensive WGT-program-book. Public transport in the city is free for all WGT-guests from Friday morning until noontime Tuesday. The inhabitants of Leipzig have become familiar with the Treffen over the last two decades – there are no longer any prejudices and the Gothic guests are very welcome here. The most fascinating aspect of the Wave Gotik Treffen is surely its unique magic atmosphere that covers the whole city. Gothics from all over the world celebrate their gathering in a peacefully relaxed manner, turning Leipzig into a diverse wave of black. Once a year about twenty thousand Gothics come home: to the Wave Gotik Treffen.Currently, the following 125 artists are confirmed (as of April 11, 2017):13th Monkey (D) - Aeon Sable (D) - Ah Cama-Sotz (B) - Ah! Kosmos (TR) - Alcest (F) - Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) & Edward Ka-Spel (Legendary Pink Dots) (USA/NL) - Amorphis (FIN) - Andi Sexgang (GB) acoustic show - Andyra (D) - Angels & Agony (NL) - Annwn (D) - Autodafeh (S) - Azar Swan (USA) - B-Movie (GB) - Besides (PL) - BFG (GB) - Black Nail Cabaret (H) - Bleib Modern (D) - Bloody, Dead & Sexy (D) - Cabaret Voltaire (GB) exclusive show in Germany 2017 - Cephalgy (D) - Chemical Sweet Kid (F) - Corde Oblique (I) - Cryo (S) - Cuelebre (E) - Da-Sein (E) world premiere - Decoded Feedback (CDN) - Der Blaue Reiter (E) - Der Fluch (D) - Desperate Journalist (GB) - Die Selektion (D) - Drab Majesty (USA) - Eden (AUS) premiere in Europe - Eisfabrik (D) - Emma Ruth Rundle (USA) - Empusae (B) - Equilibrium (D) - Erdling (D) - Esben And The Witch (GB) - Fïx8:Sëd8 (D) - Finsterforst (D) - Folk Noir (D/NL) - Frankenstein (USA) - Funker Vogt (D) exclusive gig in Germany 2017 - Hamferð (FO) - Hautville (I) - Hørd (F) - Herbst In Peking (D) - Hexperos (I) - Iamtheshadow (P) - Ianva (I) - Illuminate (D) - In the Woods... (N) - Iszoloscope (CDN) - Jarboe (USA) exclusive acoustic show - Johnny Deathshadow (D) - Klangstabil (D) - Klez.e (D) - Klimt1918 (I) - Landscape Body Machine (CDN) - Larrnakh (H) - Lebanon Hanover (GB) - Lucifer's Aid (S) - Machine De Beauvoir (D) - Masquerade (FIN) - MGT & Friends (GB) - Mlada Fronta (F) - Moon Far Away (RUS) - Nachtblut (D) - Nikolas Schreck (USA) - Noisuf-X (D) - Novakill (AUS) - Nox Interna (D) - Odroerir (D) - Ohm (CDN) - Ordo Rosarius Equilibrio (S) - Peter Bjärgö (S) - Peter Heppner (D) - Pouppée Fabrikk (S) - Principia Audiomatica (HR) - Ragnaröek (D) - Red Cell (S) - Red Mecca (S) - Revolting Cocks (USA/B) exclusive gig in Germany 2017 - Ritual Howls (USA) - Romuvos (LT) - Rotersand (D) - RRoyce (D) - S.P.O.C.K (S) - Saigon Blue Rain (F) - Sündenrausch (D) - Scary Bitches (GB) - Schneewittchen (D) - Sex Gang Children (GB) - She Past Away (TR) - Shireen (NL) - Sinistro (P) - Sixth June (SRB) - Skinny Puppy (CDN) exclusive gig in Germany 2017 - Soviet Soviet (I) - Suicide Commando (B) - Superikone (D) - Sylvaine (N) - Sylvgheist Maëlström (F) - Tanzwut (D) - Technique (BR) - The 69 Eyes (FIN) - The Agnes Circle (GB) - The Creepshow (CDN) - The Devil And The Universe (A) - The Mission (GB) - The Pussybats (D) - This Morn' Omina (B) - Thrudvangar (D) - Unlight (D) - V2A (D/GB) - Vain Warr (USA) former Blacklist - Varg (D) - Virgin In Veil (FIN) - VNV Nation (IRL/GB) - Vogelfrey (D) - Wednesday 13 (USA) - Whispering Sons (B) - Wires & Lights (D) - Xandria (D)For more information on the confirmed artists, there is a list of their official webpages here:http://www.wave-gotik-treffen.de/forumwgt3/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=23992 On the WGT website, a newsletter quickly informs you about the latest program updates.4-days tickets for all events during the 26th Wave Gotik Treffen 2017 are available for 120 EUR on pre-sale (incl. pre-sale charges).In order to use the parking places on the Treffen Area, a parking vignette for 15 EUR (incl. pre-sale charges) for the whole time of the festival is necessary. Important! Without a vignette you’re not allowed to park at the area.Possible with “Obsorge Ticket”, limited up to 9,999 tickets for 25 Euro (includes advance sale charges), contains the following service-package:- Camping at the Treffen-Campground (agra-fairground)Important!: Without an Obsorge Ticket the entering and the use of the camping grounds is not possible. The Obsorge ticket is only valid in combination with an event ticket and has to be bought for each person separately.http://www.wave-gotik-treffen.de/karten.php (Germany)http://www.wave-gotik-treffen.de/english/karten.php (foreign countries)The book will be available for a price of 15 EUR both at the box offices and the central WGT merchandise stall at the Agra market hall.Further information will follow soon and are always available at http://www.wave-gotik-treffen.de/english/WGT on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaveGotikTreffen/Event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/475663002638210/Leipzig, eastern Germany (at about 40 venues, spread all over the city); camping site and main venue at the edge of town at the “Agra-Messepark” Markkleeberg; for information on the city you may check http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leipzig or the official city website http://www.leipzig.de/int/en; overview of where events will take place: http://www.wave-gotik-treffen.de/info/orte.phpAll kinds of dark music: Gothic; EBM; Industrial; Ambient; Neofolk; Synth-pop, Goth-Metal etc.About 20,0000049-341-2120862 / Email:The useful and free app WGT-Guide can be downloaded in the app stores of Google Play, iTunes or Amazon.Since March 2011 about 60 percent of the urban area of Leipzig has been declared a “low emission zone” to protect the environment from air pollution. Therefore, within this zone only vehicles which have an official green sticker placed on the front windscreen are allowed. To obtain such a sticker, the vehicle must meet certain standards (i.e. age, type of fuel, diesel particulate filter etc.). This regulation is also valid for foreigners who travel to Leipzig by car. If you cannot show a valid sticker during a traffic check, you will have to pay a fine of 80,- Euros. The stickers are available for about 5,- Euros at most car repair shops in Germany or via internet, e.g. the website of TÜV-Nord (6 Euros): https://www.tuev-nord.de/en/private/traffic/car-motorcycle-caravan/emissions-sticker/order/. ATTENTION: The agra-area with parking lot and camping site can be reached via A38 / B2 without having to enter the "low emission zone"! That means it is possible for visitors to park their vehicle at the agra-parking lot (you will need a WGT parking ticket in this case, which can also be obtained on location) and reach all other locations by public transport. Please use the following links to find more information: https://www.tuev-nord.de/de/privatkunden/verkehr/auto-motorrad-caravan/umweltplakette / http://www.leipzig.de/umwelt-und-verkehr/luft-und-laerm/umweltzone / www.lowemissionzones.eu