Raffle: Win tickets for NEW WAVES DAY 2017

Scene heroes like THE MISSION – around the charismatic vocalist and guitarist Wayne Hussey – or CHAMELEONS VOX, the successor of the legendary Post Punk band THE CHAMELEONS – are worthy headliners which are prominently supported by Gothic heroes such as THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX, the 70s scandal rocker BOLLOCK BROTHERS and the German chart makers from the 80s, BOYTRONIC. With the Stuttgart Goth Punks FLIEHENDE STÜRME and the German-American death rockers FRANK THE BAPTIST, a festival day of the extra class is rounded off, which moves far away from the many events offering the same line-up every year. The festival day will be closed with an after-show party where cult scene DJs will spin the records.
