Raffle: Win tickets for NEW WAVES DAY 2017

The New Waves Day celebrates its premiere in Oberhausen. On 13 May this year, the atmospheric Turbinenhalle will be host to a one-day festival that will bring the original early 80s Wave & Gothic sound to the stage. Away from the black Schlager and the dark techno, the presented acts have one thing in common: they come from the foundation decade of the black scene or are affected by it.

Scene heroes like THE MISSION – around  the charismatic vocalist and guitarist Wayne Hussey – or CHAMELEONS VOX, the successor of the legendary Post Punk band THE CHAMELEONS – are worthy headliners which are prominently supported by Gothic heroes such as THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX, the 70s scandal rocker BOLLOCK BROTHERS and the German chart makers from the 80s, BOYTRONIC. With the Stuttgart Goth Punks FLIEHENDE STÜRME and the German-American death rockers FRANK THE BAPTIST, a festival day of the extra class is rounded off, which moves far away from the many events offering the same line-up every year. The festival day will be closed with an after-show party where cult scene DJs will spin the records.

Tickets are available HERE for 53.30 euros + charges (pre-sale).

Today, we are giving away 2x2 tickets for the festival. If you wanna take part in the raffle, please send an email with YOUR FULL NAME until 1st May 2017 with the headline "New Waves Day" to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Good luck!

