Special: On Music & Memory - Dismal’s “Giostra Di Vapore” and more

Artist: DismalTitle: Giostra Di VaporeGenre: Gothic Steam / Alternative / MetalRelease Date: 31st January 2014Label: Audioglobe (SPV)Music’s agency has taken many shapes through time. From the 60s we saw the emergence of music as social actor combined with agitprop and art. Paradoxically, against rockism, the 70s punk took further the capacity of music to deliver messages from one point to the other of the spectrum, whether as Rock against racism, or as nationalism confused minion. Yet, music’s best trait lies within its birth. As the daughter of memory, music is an amorphous yet infinite collection of thoughts, experiences, lives… triggered or attached to it, music’s main role is the ageless and infinite memory keeper. And in DISMAL’s work, music combines Post Punk’s fascination with Dada, and the sixties commitment towards delivering a message. Yet the band’s development could be equated to that of a revolutionary in mind and body. And these are the stories I want to explore, the memories that trigger change, so I approach Bradac, pianist and orchestrator of a band in constant evolution…To start with, Bradac regrets what has become of humanity under the libertarian model, an excess of capitalism gone wrong where governments, instead of taxing billionaires for relief, consider this an unjustified intrusion into the freedom of the powerful and instead, protect their right to choose.This reflection has become a constant in DISMAL’s compositions, the motor that inspires and challenges. Indeed, through the different pieces we can almost see and live the fairy tale. Closing our eyes and letting the music shape our visions and stories…‘Fiaba Lacrimevole’ (Tearful Fairy Tale - 1998), DISMAL’s first album, explores the common places of horror and darkness, flirting with old LACRIMOSA, DEAD CAN DANCE, and DEVIL DOLL influences so in vogue back in middle to late 90s. According to Bradac,And indeed, the feel of desperation and fear can be feltEspecially through the use of Bram Stocker’s Dracula movie - Mina’s possession by Dracula’s concubines’ sampling. This album gained the band a good acceptance within the Metal subculture to the point that until this day, when looking up DISMAL on the world wide web, the search will return some other bands with a heavier sound sharing the name.The progression elongated found a more refined sound five years later in DISMAL’s second album ‘Rubino Liquido’ (Liquid Ruby - 2003). Summoning what boils in our veins, Bradac explains that behind the lyrics we find howand points out theTouching a soft spot, the Gothic has been a haunting umbrella term that encompasses architecture, history, memory, imagination, literature and more. When it comes to architecture, there was a universal fixation upon verticality: the churches were designed to reach up to heaven, and to let heavenly light in, enhancing the fragility and luminosity of the interior. This could be felt in the presence of echo and above all space throughout the album; and by the angelic voice supported by its rougher counterpart in a doom metal flirtation. It seems hard to drop the DEVIL DOLL inspiration while the monster as a symbol prods our fascination with the uncanny.The album hints an evolution which finds resolution in DISMAL’s third album ‘Miele Dal Salice’ (Honey of the Willow - 2006). Contrary to many other bands that take several years and albums to find their sound, DISMAL found it in this beautiful and complex production. In it we encounter the dragging yet more refined sound and motifs from previous albums, a deeper exploration of the inner child and an approximation to the band´s more fitting influence on the chamber orchestra composition. It is here where a perennial symbol becomes prominent: the Willow. Associated with witches back in the Greek and Celtic mythologies, its Latin term “Viminia” has named the eponymous hill, one of the Seven ones upon which Rome was founded, and the motherland of the band. The willow holds a natural and wise attraction, better identified as magical by its connection with the moon and water, and given its adaptability and flexibility, can be used as a metaphor for life’s adjustment, to let go and surrender completely to our innermost selves looking for a deeper understanding of our unconscious. Bardac shares that ‘Miele Dal Salice’ isyet a tint of innocence prevails in the single ‘Mélissi’ which video makes use of scenes from the movie ‘The Wings of Desire - Der Himmel über Berlin’ to press the point.And once more, after a hiatus of seven years, DISMAL is back with its fourth album ‘Giostra Di Vapore’ (Steam Carousel - 2014), a deeper exploration of sorts. Maintaining the fairy tale the music is filled with more palatable and sweet sounds that has let down one too many Metal Heads stuck in the Doom Metal statements of the past, yet this is what makes music exciting, when it challenges our ears. Simon Reynolds, music critic and historian has explained that back in the day “and concludes that the genre was more like a space of possibilitySo for all those too many Metal heads unable to move forward, incapable of seeing beyond their noses, ‘Giostra Di Vapore’ might pose the challenge, combining Steam-Punk with better chamber orchestra arrangements, to question again the power of music as agent of revolution.Of the album, Bradac writes thatIndeed DISMAL’s body of work has come full circle but if we hold Bradac to his word, it might only be a spiral for what it is to come. Because if DISMAL has proven something, is that the ever-changing continuum flows,01. The Four Vibration02. Giostra Di Vapore03. Il Ballo Degli Obesi04. Microcosm & Macrocosm05. Eden06. Vimana07. Mélisse (Part. 2 La Danse De Mélisse)08. 