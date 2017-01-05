Special: How Spiral69, Umbra Et Imago and ell Boulevard think about Christmas

First we spoke with Richard Von Sabeth from Spiral69
Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: What associations do you have with Christmas?
Richard: I imagine a large table prepared, so many special people and a warmth in the heart.
RoD: Do you like this holiday and why?
Richard: I like the atmosphere that reigns, although some years I do not love these holidays because it reminds me of people who are gone.
RoD: Did you follow any tradition on the eve of this holiday?
Richard: No sincerely. I like being with my loved ones and my friends. in these holidays usually I disconnect the brain...
RoD: The Magic of Christmas night – is it true or fiction?
Richard: Is something that we have been taught ancestrally, magic I believe there is only the idea of Christmas, and fate that people at least for the short term tend to be good or peaceful.
RoD: Your favourite Christmas story/ movie?
Richard: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.
RoD: What is your favourite Christmas character?
Richard: Ebenezer Scrooge, I like its mutation when it comes face to face with himself.
RoD: Where and how is it better to celebrate Christmas?
Richard: At home with loved ones, eating like crazy.
RoD: Did you believed in Santa Claus in childhood?
Richard: Yes... but I realized there was something wrong when I could never see together my father and Santa Clause.
RoD: Have any of your wishes, which you made on Christmas, come true?
Richard: When I was little all my wishes came true... Growing less and less...
RoD: Has Christmas a religious significance for you or is it a tribute to tradition?
Richard: I consider myself Atheist... so I take these holidays as an excuse to be with loved ones.
RoD: Why do we celebrate Christmas?
Richard: Everyone has their own idea of Christmas. Someone for religion, others to do party.
RoD: If Santa Claus drinks Coca-Cola on Christmas, what would in this case Russian Father Frost drink?
Richard: Vodka?
RoD: How did you celebrate Christmas this year? Did you make a snowman or go skiing?
Richard: Quite simply... I was working on my album at home with a lot of relaxing…
RoD: What wish did you make on Christmas night?
Richard: Peace for all.
Our second dialog partner became beautiful Juliane Richter
RoD: What associations do you have with Christmas?
Juliane: Snow, the colours red and green, light, little birds outside - waiting for nuts…
RoD: Do you like this holiday and why?
Juliane: Yes, than I don’t have to go outside. I can read and read and read many books…
RoD: Did you follow any tradition on the eve of this holiday?
Juliane: Not really… sitting, talking, cooking with my family.
RoD: The Magic of Christmas night – is it true or fiction?
Juliane: I don’t know… But when we have a Christmas night with snow and stars, it’s a great feeling.
RoD: Your favourite Christmas story/ movie?
Juliane: Nightmare before Christmas!!!
RoD: What is your favourite Christmas character?
Juliane: Rudolf.
RoD: Where and how is it better to celebrate Christmas?
Juliane: With the family, good old friends, good old wine and good old books.
RoD: Did you believed in Santa Claus in childhood?
Juliane: Yes.
RoD: Have any of your wishes, which you made on Christmas, come true?
Juliane: As a child, you’re looking for toys – so these wishes sometimes came true.
RoD: Has Christmas a religious significance for you or is it a tribute to tradition?
Juliane: No.
RoD: Why do we celebrate Christmas?
Juliane: It’s because of the religion, but today it’s a celebration with lots of reasons. A good thing: Middle of the winter-time, a new year, the days will be longer again.
RoD: If Santa Claus drinks Coca-Cola on Christmas, what would in this case Russian Father Frost drink?
Juliane: Vodka??
RoD: How did you celebrate Christmas this year? Did you make a snowman or go skiing?
Juliane: I was with my boyfriend and his family. There was no snow.
RoD: What wish did you make on Christmas night?
Juliane: That’s a secret!
And last person who answered our questions was Mattǝo VDiva Fabbiani
RoD: What associations do you have with Christmas?
Mattǝo: They’re all related to my childhood, the most vivid being that unique rush of excitement of waking up on Christmas Day running to find the presents nicely wrapped under the Christmas tree and tear them open. But also the days before, when I was raiding my whole house and every single closet hunting for my gifts. It was kind of my very own pre-Christmas tradition.
RoD: Do you like this holiday and why?
Mattǝo: I do love Christmas: you get the whole family reunited, eat too much delicious food and there’s usually some of my fave movies on TV.
RoD: Did you follow any tradition on the eve of this holiday?
Mattǝo: Not really, for my family it has always been about the morning of the 25th and the big lunch that followed.
RoD: The Magic of Christmas night – is it true or fiction?
Mattǝo: If you believe in it then it must be true!
RoD: Your favourite Christmas story/ movie?
Mattǝo: A lot of my favourite movies are Christmas- related so I must call a tie here: ‘Home Alone’, obviously enough ‘The Nightmare before Christmas’ and Disney’s ‘Mickey’s Christmas Carol’.
RoD: What is your favourite Christmas character?
Mattǝo: Easy enough, Jack Skellington. He loves Christmas so much he almost destroys it.
RoD: Where and how is it better to celebrate Christmas?
Mattǝo: To me Christmas is all about my family. So I do love being in my hometown surrounded by my family and loved ones. Although I’d like to spend one Xmas in LA. For someone like me, born in a town surrounded by mountains, there’s nothing more unique and exotic than Christmas with hot weather, palm trees covered in fake snow and Santas wearing flip-flops.
RoD: Did you believed in Santa Claus in childhood?
Mattǝo: Not really, but I did believe in my parents (needless to say, I still do). Instead I did believe “the Incredible Hulk” was real and found him pretty terrifying.
RoD: Have any of your wishes, which you made on Christmas, come true?
Mattǝo: I sort of wish to go to Disneyland every year and, last year, my wish did come true :)
RoD: Has Christmas a religious significance for you or is it a tribute to tradition?
Mattǝo: No religion for me or my family. We make our own traditions and I just love it that way.
RoD: Why do we celebrate Christmas?
Mattǝo: There’s too many good and too many bad reasons to celebrate it. To me is a good chance to get some extra family-time, living far away from them most of the year I take every chance I get to spend some time with them.
RoD: If Santa Claus drinks Coca-Cola on Christmas, what would in this case Russian Father Frost drink?
Mattǝo: Unsure… vodka?
RoD: How did you celebrate Christmas this year? Did you make a snowman or go skiing?
Mattǝo: I wanted to make a snowman WHILE skiing. That’s some pretty advanced level of badassery right there. Just joking, I was sitting at the dining table for big part of the day!
RoD: What wish did you make on Christmas night?
Mattǝo: To wish less and do more.
Written by Iryna Kalenska and Daria Tessa (Ukrainian Gothic Portal).
Picture from Richard by https://www.facebook.com/SerenaDattiloPhotographer/
Picture Juliane by https://www.facebook.com/planb.photography0/
Picture Matteo by https://www.facebook.com/vdpictures/