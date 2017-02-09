Special: Please help and donate for Ola!

So far, Ola cannot move alone, lost speech ability, is prisoner in her own body and needs constant help. However, she is aware of everything and, as long as possible, she wants to decide about herself. And now comes my personal connection. My father died from ALS many years ago and I know what it means to nurse him the whole day for months and years even. So I know pretty well how difficult it must be for her family to take care of her and that it costs a lot of money. I already donated for her and now I want to collect more money for her. First of all, please read her full story at https://www.siepomaga.pl/en/olawesolowska.
We want to ask you to donate for Ola! The smallest amount helps. But as a little thank you we have something for you. We want to give away one signed issue of
‘A Change Of Speed, A Change Of Style’ - A Collection Of Joy Division Songs, Performed By Various Artists - This special item is signed by all participating artists.
What do you have to do to get this CD? Of course you donate first of all. To get this CD, your donation needs to be done between 10th and 28th February 2017. You'll send a proof of your donation (donation email or screenshot) as well as your postal address and the highest of all donations in the mentioned period will receive the album. Donation link: https://www.siepomaga.pl/en/olawesolowska
Of course, we, and I personally, would be really grateful if you donate anyway. Currently, more than 60% of the goal are already reached. Please make it a 100%. And even if you cannot donate, please share this article on social networks, per email or however you like. Any action helps.