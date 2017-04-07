Special: Metal Festival Guide - Europe 2017

Over 200 Metal festivals and festivals that include Metal music! How does it sound? Festival season 2017? YES!! :) This is an ultimate festival guide for the Metal heads! All you need is a tent, friends, and curiosity to explore Metal music around Europe! Visit new countries, find new festivals and discover new bands!It is really simple, you don't need to take a vacation for attending a great festival, some festivals have intense formula - one day, few stages, several bands. For example visit the legendary Metalmania in Poland or the brand-new Stockholm Slaughter in Sweden. Well, with more time you can make it even more brutal, we suggest you four days, 100 bands and 1 EUR beer at Brutal Assault Festival in old military fortress Josefov in Czech Republic. If you would like to surf before the first band reach the stage, go for Resurrection Fest in Viverio Spain. Would you like to chill with bands after gigs? Then choose cozy Hard Rock Laager in Estonia with mesmerizing woodland between the river and the old cemetery. And if you would like to spoil yourself fully, for the full vacation treatment, join the Full Metal Cruise!Now when your imagination is set to burn, keep in mind that early decision brings early-bird ticket price, and low cost airline companies exactly in this moment are doing sales for the summer flights (list of low cost airlines: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_low-cost_airlines). Our festival list is based on dates, so you could quickly find festivals which suit to your schedule, with direct links included.Note: Festivals which didn't have fixed dates or updated website for 2017, for the moment of publishing this article, we didn't include in the list. Past events are not included as well.07. - 08. APRIL 2017 Metal Franconia Festival, Dettelbach, Germany http://www.metal-franconia.de/7. - 08. APRIL 2017 Royal Metal Fest, Aarhus, Denmark http://metalroyale.dk/07. - 08. APRIL 2017 Durbuy Rock, Bomal-sur-Ourthe, Belgium http://www.durbuyrock.be/07. - 08. APRIL 2017 Taunus Metal Festival, Oberursel, Germany http://www.taunus-metal.de07. - 08. APRIL 2017 Dark Days Of Stockholm, Stockholm, Sweden https://www.facebook.com/darkdaysofstockholm/08. APRIL 2017 Black'n'Thrash Inferno, Essen, Germany https://www.facebook.com/events/1441217662851471/08. APRIL 2017 Metal Invasion, Köln, Germany http://www.metal-invasion.com/12. - 15. APRIL 2017 Inferno Metal Festival, Oslo, Norway http://www.infernofestival.net14. - 15. APRIL 2017 North of the Wall, Glasgow, United Kingdom http://northofthewall.wixsite.com/festival15. - 16. APRIL 2017 Dark Easter Metal Meeting, Munich, Germany http://mrw-concerts.de/dark-easter-metal-meeting/15. - 16. APRIL 2017 Bristol Death Fest, Bristol, United Kingdom http://bristoldeathfest.com/20. - 23. APRIL 2017 Roadburn Festival, Tilburg, Netherlands http://www.roadburn.com/20. - 25. APRIL 2017 Full Metal Cruise, Mallorca, Spain http://www.full-metal-cruise.com/21. - 22. APRIL 2017 Ragnarök Festival, Lichtenfels, Germany http://www.ragnaroek-festival.com/21. - 22. APRIL 2017 Very 'Eavy Festival, Stadskanaal, Netherlands http://www.veryeavy.nl/22. APRIL 2017 Metalmania, Katowice, Poland http://www.metalmind.com.pl/metalmania/28. - 30. APRIL 2017 Hexentanz Walpurgisschlacht Festival, Losheim am See, Germany http://www.hexentanz-festival.de/28. - 30. APRIL 2017 SWR Barroselas Metalfest, Barroselas, Portugal http://swr-fest.com/news28. - 30. APRIL 2017 Desert Fest, London, United Kingdom http://www.desertfest.co.uk/29. APRIL 2017 Stockholm Slaughter, Stockholm, Sweden http://www.stockholmslaughter.com/29. - 30. APRIL 2017 Frontiers Rock Festival, Milan, Italy http://www.frontiersrockfestival.com/04. - 06. MAY 2017 Karmøygeddon Festival, Haugesund, Norway http://karmoygeddon.no06. - 07. MAY 2017 Bavarian BattlE, Rosenheim, Germany http://www.bbevents-rosenheim.de13. MAY 2017 Metal Bash, Neu Wulmstorf, Germany http://www.metal-bash.de/18. - 19. MAY 2017 Close-up Baten, Stockholm, Sweden http://www.closeupmagazine.net/maj.php19. - 20. MAY 2017 SteelFest, Hyvinkaeae, Finland http://www.steelfest.fi/19. - 21. MAY 2017 Rock'N'Iasi, Iași, Romania https://www.facebook.com/pg/rniasi/about25. - 27. MAY 2017 Dark Troll Festival, Bornstedt, Germany http://www.darktroll-festival.de/25. - 27. MAY 2017 Out & Loud Festival, Geiselwind, Germany http://www.outandloud.de/26. - 27. MAY 2017 Up the Hammer, Athens, Greece http://www.up-the-hammers.gr/01. - 03. JUNE 2017 Muskelrock, Tyrolen, Sweden http://www.muskelrock.com/02. JUNE 2017 Gods of Metal, Monza, Italy http://godsofmetal.it/02. - 04. JUNE 2017 Gahlen Moscht Metal Open Air, Jänschwalde, Germany http://www.gahlenmoscht.de/02. - 04. JUNE 2017 Metal Fest Open Air, Pilsen, Czech Republic http://www.metalfestopenair.cz/en02. - 04. JUNE 2017 Rock am Ring, Nürburgring, Germany http://www.rock-am-ring.com/02. - 04. JUNE 2017 Rock Hard Festival, Gelsenkirchen, Germany http://www.rockhard.de/02. - 05. JUNE 2017 Rock in Vienna, Austria http://www.rockinvienna.at/02. - 05. JUNE 2017 Wave-Gothic-Treffen, Leipzig, Germany http://www.wave-gothic-treffen.de/03. - 04. JUNE 2017 Throne Fest, Kuurne, Belgium http://www.thronefest.be/07. - 10. JUNE 2017 Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg, Sweden http://www.swedenrock.com/08. - 10. JUNE 2017 Santa Maria Summer Fest, Beja, Portugal http://smsf-portugal.net/08. - 10. JUNE 2017 Greenfield Festival, Interlaken, Switzerland https://www.greenfieldfestival.ch/de09. - 11. JUNE 2017 Chronical Moshers Open Air, Reichenbac, Germany hhttp://meta lclub-reichenbach.de09. - 11. JUNE 2017 Download Festival, Paris, France http://www.downloadfestival.fr/en09. - 11. JUNE 2017 Download Festival, Leicestershire, United Kingdom http://downloadfestival.co.uk/14. - 17. JUNE 2017 Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria http://www.novarock.at/15. JUNE 2017 M:O:A - MISE Open Air, Homberg, Germany http://www.moa-festival.eu/15. - 17. JUNE 2017 Freak Valley Festival, Netphen, Germany http://freakvalley.de/15. - 17. JUNE 2017 Rock Fels Festival, St. Goarshausen, Germany https://www.rock-fels.com/16. - 17. JUNE 2017 Rage Against Racism, Duisburg, Germany https://www.rageagainstracism.de/16. - 18. JUNE 2017 Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium https://www.graspop.be/en/16. - 18. JUNE 2017 Hellfest Summer Open Air, Clisson, France http://www.hellfest.fr/en/17. - 18. JUNE 2017 Straevilfest, Mantova, Italy https://www.facebook.com/straevilfest/21. - 25. JUNE 2017 Alpen Flair Festival, Sudtirols, Italy http://www.alpen-flair.com/22. - 24. JUNE 2017 Copenhell, Copenhagen, Denmark https://www.copenhell.dk/22. - 24. JUNE 2017 Nummirock, Nummijaervi, Finland http://www.nummirock.fi/22. - 24. JUNE 2017 With Full Force, Löbnitz, Germany http://www.withfullforce.de/22. - 24. JUNE 2017 Jera On Air, Ysselsteyn, Netherlands https://www.jeraonair.nl22. - 24. JUNE 2017 Tons of Rock, Halden, Norway http://tonsofrock.no/22. - 25. JUNE 2017 Protzen Open Air, Brandenburg, Germany http://protzen-open-air.com/23. JUNE 2017 Saarmageddon, Saarbruecken, Germany http://www.saarmageddon.com/23. - 24. JUNE 2017 Der Detze rockt, Daun, Germany http://www.derdetzerockt.de/23. - 24. JUNE 2017 Feuertanz Festival, Abenberg,Germany http://www.feuertanz-festival.de23. - 24. JUNE 2017 Rock am Härtsfeldsee, Dischingen, Germany http://www.rockamhaertsfeldsee.de/23. - 25. JUNE 2017 Wildfire Festival, Crossford, United Kingdom http://www.wildfirefestival.co.uk/24. JUNE 2017 RockCamp, Saarwellingen, Germany http://www.rockcamp-festival.de/24. - 25. JUNE 2017 Metalhead Meeting, Bucharest, Romania http://www.metalheadmeeting.com/24. JUNE - 01. JULY Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark http://www.roskilde-festival.dk/29. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Provinssirock, Seinaejoki, Finland http://www.provinssi.fi/29. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Metal Frenzy Open Air, Gardelegen, Germany http://www.metal-frenzy.de/29. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Under The Black Sun Festival, Börnicke, Germany http://www.utbs-festival.de/29. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Kilkim Žaibu, Varniai, Lithuania https://www.kilkimzaibu.com/en29. JUNE - 02. JULY 2017 Basinfirefest, Spalene, Czech Republic http://www.basinfirefest.cz/30. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Hard Rock Laager, Vana-Vigala, Estonia http://www.hardrocklaager.ee/30. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Hörnerfest, Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany http://veranstalter.wixsite.com/hoernerfest30. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Pfeffelbach Open Air, Pfeffelbac, Germany hhttp://www.pfeffelbach-openair.de/30. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Chania Rock Festival, Chania, Greece http://www.chaniarockfestival.gr/en30. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 Be Prog My Friend, Barcelona, Spain http://www.beprogmyfriend.com/17/30. JUNE - 01. JULY 2017 z7 Live Rock Fest, Zamora, Spain http://www.zliverock.com/30. JUNE - 02. JULY 2017 Tuska Open Air, Suvilahti, Finland http://www.tuska-festival.fi/en30. JUNE - 02. JULY 2017 Rock Fest Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain http://rockfestbarcelona.com/01. - 02. JULY 2017 Dissonance Festival, Milan, Italy http://www.dissonance-festival.com/01. - 02. JULY 2017 Rockwave Festival, Athens, Greece http://www.rockwavefestival.gr/en/02. JULY 2017 Battlefiled Metal Fest, Milan, Italy http://battlefield-metal-fest.it/05. - 08. JULY 2017 Rock Harz Open Air, Ballenstedt, Germany http://www.rockharz-festival.com/en/05. - 08. JULY 2017 Eistnaflug, Neskaupstaður, Iceland https://eistnaflug.is/05. - 08. JULY 2017 Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain http://www.resurrectionfest.es/05. - 09. JULY 2017 Obscene Extreme, Trutnov, Czech Republic http://www.obsceneextreme.cz/en05. - 09. JULY 2017 Exit Festival, Novi Sad, Serbia http://www.exitfest.org/en06. - 08. JULY 2017 Metal Magic Festival, Fredericia, Denmark http://metal-magic.dk/06. - 08. JULY 2017 Swordbrothers Festival, Andernach, Germany http://www.sunstormopenair.de/06. - 08. JULY 2017 In Flammen Open Air, Torgau, Germany http://www.in-flammen.com/06. - 10. JULY 2017 UK Tech-Metal Fest, Nottinghamshire, United Kingdom http://uktechfest.com/07. - 08. JULY 2017 Headache Open Air, Ahlimbsmuehle, Germany http://www.headache-openair.de/07. - 08. JULY 2017 Zobens un Lemess Open Air, Lone, Latvia http://www.zobensunlemess.lv/07. - 09. JULY 2017 Nashestviye, Bolshoye Zavidovo, Russia http://nashestvie.ru/08. JULY 2017 Truemetal.it Festival, Parma, Italy https://www.facebook.com/events/1520032421343561/08. - 09. JULY 2017 Antwerp Metal Fest, Antwerp, Belgium http://www.antwerpmetalfest.be/09. JULY 2017 True & Evil Vilnius Metal Fest, Vilnius, Lithuania https://www.facebook.com/trueandevil/10. - 15. JULY 2017 Rockmaraton, Dunaújváros, Hungary http://www.rockmaraton.hu/13. - 15. JULY 2017 Bang Your Head!!!, Balingen, Germany http://www.bang-your-head.de13. - 16. JULY 2017 Masters of Rock, Vizovice, Czech Republic https://www.mastersofrock.cz/13. - 16. JULY 2017 Devilstone, Anykščiai, Lithuania http://www.devilstone.net/home-en/14. - 15. JULY 2017 Damned Souls Summer Party, Barleben, Germany http://damned-souls.de/14. - 15. JULY 2017 Geflemetl Festival, Gävle, Sweden http://www.geflemetalfestival.se/14. - 16. JULY 2017 Black Sea Metal, Chornomorsk, Ukraine https://www.facebook.com/BlackSeaMetalFestival/15. JULY 2017 Baden in Blut Open Air, Weil am Rhein , Germany http://www.metal-maniacs.eu/15. JULY 2017 Night of the Prog-Festival, St. Goarshausen, Germany http://www.nightoftheprogfestival.com/15. JULY 2017 Xtreme Metal Assault, Zurrieq, Malta https://www.facebook.com/events/329486117424839/15. JULY 2017 Dynamo Metal Fest, Eindhoven, Netherlands http://dynamometalfest.nl/20. - 22. JULY 2017 Gothoom Open Air, Ostrý Grúň, Slovakia http://www.gothoom.com/festival/20. - 23. JULY 2017 Ragnard Rock Fest, Simandre-sur-Suran, France http://www.ragnard-rock.com/21. - 22. JULY 2017 Aggressive Music Fest, Pohori, Czech Republic http://www.agressivemusicfest.eu/21. - 22. JULY 2017 Rock unter den Eichen, Bertingen, Germany https://www.rockunterdeneichen.de/21. - 22. JULY 2017 Tank Mit Frank, Münster, Germany https://www.tank-mit-frank.de/21. - 22. JULY 2017 Acordes de Rock, Gilena, Spain http://acordesderock.es/21. - 29. JULY 2017 Rock Off, Mariehamn, Sweden http://www.rockoff.nu/22. - 23. JULY 2017 Amphi-Festival, Cologne, Germany http://www.amphi-festival.de/22. - 23. JULY 2017 Colony Open Air, Brescia, Italy http://www.colonyopenair.com/23. - 29. JULY 2017 Metaldays, Tolmin, Slovenia http://metaldays.net/24. - 26. JULY 2017 Riedfest, Rohr/Thueringen, Germany http://www.riedfest.de/27. - 29. JULY 2017 Power of the Night Fest, Nicosia, Cyprus http://www.potn-fest.com/27. - 29. JULY 2017 Headbangers Open Air, Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany http://veranstalter.wixsite.com/h-o-a28. - 29. JULY 2017 Prophecy Fest, Balve, Germany https://www.facebook.com/events/162057970870317/28. - 29. JULY 2017 Rock im Wald, Wokuhl, Germany http://www.rockimwald.de/28. - 30. JULY 2017 Nord Open Air, Essen,Germany https://www.facebook.com/cafenordopenair/28. - 30. JULY 2017 Rock of Ages, Seebronn, Germany http://www.rock-of-ages.de/28. - 30. JULY 2017 Malpaga Folk & Metal Fest, Milan, Italy https://www.facebook.com/events/1824454987820457/28. - 30. JULY 2017 Carpathian Alliance Metal, Lviv Region, Ukraine http://camf.gp-agency.com.ua/29. JULY 2017 Stonehenge Festival, Steenwijk, Netherlands http://stonehengefestival.nl/29. JULY 2017 Rock Off Festival, Istanbul, Turkey https://www.facebook.com/rockofffest02. - 05. AUGUST 2017 Fezen Festival, Székesfehérvár, Hungary http://www.fezen.hu/03. - 05. AUGUST 2017 Wacken Open Air, Wacken, Germany http://www.wacken.com/03. - 05. AUGUST 2017 Woodstock Festival Polen, Kostrzyn nad Odra, Poland http://woodstockfestival.pl/03. - 05. AUGUST 2017 Skogsroejet, Rejmyre, Sweden http://www.skogsrojet.se/04. - 05. AUGUST 2017 Dark River Festival, Kotka, Finland http://www.kymidarkriver.com04. - 05. AUGUST 2017 Metal United Festival, Obertraubling, Germany http://www.metalunitedfestival-regensburg.de/04. - 06. AUGUST 2017 Sylak Open Air, Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France http://www.sylakopenair.com/04. - 06. AUGUST 2017 Padova Metal Festival, Padova, Italy http://www.padovametalfest.it04. - 06. AUGUST 2017 VOA Heavy Rock Festival, Corroios, Portugal http://voa.rocks/05. AUGUST 2017 Metal For Emergency Festival, Bergamo, Italy http://www.metalforemergency.it/09. - 12. AUGUST 2017 Brutal Assault, Jaromer, Czech Republic http://brutalassault.cz/en/09. - 12. AUGUST 2017 Leyendas Del Rock Festival, Villena, Spain http://www.leyendasdelrockfestival.com/09. - 16. AUGUST 2017 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary http://szigetfestival.com/10. - 12. AUGUST 2017 Party.San Metal Open Air, Obermehler, Germany http://www.party-san.de10. - 12. AUGUST 2017 Rocco del Schlacko, Puettlingen, Germany http://www.rocco-del-schlacko.de10. - 13. AUGUST 2017 Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Rasnov, Romania http://www.rockstadtextremefest.ro10. - 13. AUGUST 2017 Bloodstock Open Air, Walton-on-Trent, United Kingdom http://www.bloodstock.uk.com/11. - 12. AUGUST 2017 Metal on the Hill, Graz, Austria http://www.metal-on-the-hill.com/11. - 12. AUGUST 2017 Into The Grave, Leeuwarden, Netherlands http://intothegrave.nl/11. - 13. AUGUST 2017 Alcatraz, Kortrijk, Belgium http://www.alcatraz.be/11. - 13. AUGUST 2017 Vagos Open Air, Calvão, Portugal http://vagosmetalfest.com/12. - 13. AUGUST 2017 M'era Luna, Hildesheim, Germany http://www.meraluna.de/16. - 19. AUGUST 2017 Summer Breeze Open Air, Dinkelsbühl, Germany http://www.summer-breeze.de16. - 19. AUGUST 2017 Paredes de Coura Festival, Paredes de Coura, Portugal http://www.paredesdecoura.com/festival16. - 19. AUGUST 2017 Sabaton Open Air, Falun, Sweden http://www.sabaton.net/sabaton-open-air-festival-2017/17. - 19. AUGUST 2017 Midgardsblot, Borre, Norway http://www.midgardsblot.no/17. - 19. AUGUST 2017 More//Then//Fest, Zvolenská Slatina, Slovakia https://www.facebook.com/events/1778334262414595/17. - 20. AUGUST 2017 Barther Metal Open Air, Barth, Germany http://barther-metal-openair.de/en/18. - 19. AUGUST 2017 Metal Mean, Mean, Belgium http://www.metalmean.be/2017/18. - 19. AUGUST 2017 Rock In Schroth, Gondsroth, Germany https://www.facebook.com/RockInSchroth/18. - 20. AUGUST 2017 Motocultor Festival, Brittany, France http://www.motocultor-festival.com18. - 20. AUGUST 2017 Rockfield, Mainz, Germany http://kulturfabrik-airfield.de19. AUGUST 2017 Elbriot, Hamburg, Germany http://www.elbriot.de/19. AUGUST 2017 Agglutination Metal Festival, Chiaromonte, Italy http://www.agglutination.it/22. - 24. AUGUST 2017 Wolfszeit Festival, Crispendorf, Germany http://www.wolfszeit-festival.de/24. - 26. AUGUST 2017 Death Feast, Andernach, Germany http://www.deathfeast.de/24. - 26. AUGUST 2017 Kaltenbach Open Air, Spital am Semmering, Austria http://kaltenbach-openair.at/en/24. - 27. AUGUST 2017 Mėnuo Juodaragis, Zarasai, Lithuania https://www.mjr.lt/25. - 26. AUGUST 2017 Neuborn Open Air Festival, Wörrstadt, Germany rhttp://www.noaf.de/25. - 26. AUGUST 2017 Trveheim Festival, Hallbergmoos - Munich, Germany http://trveheim.com/25. - 26. AUGUST 2017 MetalAcker Tennenbronn , Tennenbronn, Germanyhttps://www.metalacker.de/25. - 26. AUGUST 2017 Nukstock, Nucknitz, Germany http://www.nukstock.de/25. - 26. AUGUST 2017 Reload Festival, Sulingen, Germany http://reload-festival.de/25. - 27. AUGUST 2017 Beermageddon, Bromsgrove, United Kingdom http://www.beermageddon.co.uk/25. - 27. AUGUST 2017 Reading Festival, Leeds, United Kingdom http://www.readingfestival.com/01. - 02. SEPTEMBER 2017 Metallergrillen, Katzenbach, Germany http://metallergrillen.de01. - 02. SEPTEMBER 2017 Occultfest, Hoogeveen, Netherlands http://occultfest.nl/02. SEPTEMBER 2017 ReeveLand Music Festival, Markneukirchen, Germany https://www.facebook.com/ReeveLandMusicFestival/07. - 10. SEPTEMBER 2017 Festival Mediaval, Selb, Germany http://www.festival-mediaval.com/08. - 09. SEPTEMBER 2017 Metal Embrace, Barleben, Germany http://www.metalembrace.de/08. - 09. SEPTEMBER 2017 Fall of Summer, Ile-De-France, France http://fallofsummer.fr/08. - 09. SEPTEMBER 2017 Southern Discomfort, Kristiansand, Norway http://www.southerndiscomfort.info/wp/08. - 09. SEPTEMBER 2017 Meh Suff!, Hüttikon, Switzerland https://www.mehsuff-metalfestival.ch/09. SEPTEMBER 2017 Pyrenean Warriors Open Air, Pyrénées-Orientales, France https://fr-fr.facebook.com/pyreneanwarriorsopenair/09. SEPTEMBER 2017 Baroeg Open Air, Rotterdam, Netherlands http://www.baroegopenair.nl/09. - 10. SEPTEMBER 2017 Raismes Fest, Raismes, France http://www.raismesfest.fr/14. - 16. SEPTEMBER 2017 Storm Crusher Festival, Wiesau, Germany http://storm-crusher.de/22. - 24. SEPTEMBER 2017 FemME, Eindhoven, Netherlands http://femalemetalevent.nl/28. - 30. SEPTEMBER 2017 Mörkaste Småland, Hultsfred, Sweden http://morkastesmaland.se/29. SEPTEMBER - 01. OCTOBER 2017 Euroblast Festival, Cologne, Germany http://www.euroblast.net/en/30. SEPTEMBER 2017 Harder Than Steel Fest, Dittigheim, Germany https://www.facebook.com/harderthansteelfest/30. SEPTEMBER 2017 Chaos Ritval, Bülach, Switzerland http://chaosritval.ch/05. - 08. OCTOBER 2017 ProgPower Europe, Baarlo, Netherlands http://www.progpowereurope.com/06. - 08. OCTOBER 2017 Mammothfest, Brighton, United Kingdom https://mammothfest.uk/13. - 14. OCTOBER 2017 Old Grave Fest, Bucharest, Romania http://www.rtmc.ro/19. - 21. OCTOBER 2017 Rites of the Black Mass, Bucharest, Romania https://www.facebook.com/events/920913724681161/27. - 28. OCTOBER 2017 Heavy Metal Cauldron, Helsinki, Finland https://www.facebook.com/events/1026759350763043/27. - 28. OCTOBER 2017 Malta Doom Metal Festival, Rabat, Malta http://maltadoom.com/04. NOVEMBER 2017 Schlacht um Otzenhausen, Otzenhausen, Germany http://suo-festival.de/04. NOVEMBER 2017 Damnation Festival, Leeds, United Kingdom http://www.damnationfestival.co.uk/09. - 11. NOVEMBER 2017 Aalborg Metal Festiva, Aalborg, Denmark http://aalborgmetalfestival.dk/09. - 12. NOVEMBER 2017 Hard Rock Hell, Gwynedd, United Kingdom http://www.hardrockhell.com/10. - 11. NOVEMBER 2017 Metal Hammer Paradise, Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany http://www.metal-hammer-paradise.de/17. - 18. NOVEMBER 2017 Hammer of Doom Festival, Würzburg, Germany https://www.facebook.com/Hammerofdoomfestival/01. - 02. DECEMBER 2017 Christmas Bash, Geiselwind, Germany http://christm asbash.de/15. - 16. DECEMBER 2017 Eindhoven Metal Meeting, Eindhoven, Netherlands http://www.eindhovenmetalmeeting.com/2017/Additional tips for tickets:Additional tips for travelling: https://www.rome2rio.comAdditional tips for accommodation: https://www.airbnb.com, www.hotelscombined.com, https://www.couchsurfing.comIf this article was useful please leave your comment. If there is an awesome festival not yet on our list, please write about it in the comments and we might add it.Photos by Jelena Jakovljevic https://www.facebook.com/JelenaJakovljevicPhotography/