Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Boris Alexander Stein from Coyotes (vocals) and finalist of Voice of Germany 2016

We are continuing our search for new and interesting artists for you. When I saw Boris for the first time, I knew I want this man to be a part of our project and luckily it has worked out. Many of you know Boris as finalists of “The Voice of Germany 2016” from “Team Yvonne”. But I got the possibility to see another side of Boris, a gig with his Hardcore band COYOTES, which is quite a different but absolutely brilliant experience. Before this concert we took the time to talk about his tattoos.My first question is not really connected with our project, it is rather general. I think you have been often asked about this. How is life after “The Voice of Germany”?What I personally absolutely admire is that after all you still doing your stuff with your band.When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?How many tattoos do you have now?Could you tell the stories about some of your tattoos? I am personally interested in the story of the rose which you have made during “The Voice Of Germany”.A further question if you like to get more tattoos you have actually already answered, I think…And you probably did not get all your tattoos done by the same tattoo artist?And who has made the sketches? Did you make them or were they made together with the tattoo artist?Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?Ok, I heard such an answer for the first time… that you can also use tattooing as a therapy.What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?I think tattoos are something what brings us near to what we want to be.That’s why some people are saying I will stop only when I have no more free space.Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. How do you feel about this situation?I feel very sorry for the tattoo artists every now and then when they turn from an artist to a mass producer.I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?Yes, with you it is the case that you have visible tattoos too; there is no way to cover them in some way.Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, interview by Daria TessaPictures by Daria Tessa (https://www.facebook.com/tessaswelten)