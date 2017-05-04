Special: Artists and their Tattoos - InqUesT (voice, sequences, lyrics) from Larva

Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?
InqUesT: At my 18 y.o. Was a tribal bracelet on the right arm. Was really special, because I was surrounded by friends. This mix of feelings cannot be forgotten. I was thinking about it during my 17’s; so was really easy to me.
RoD: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?
InqUesT: I lost count… hahahaha More than 60 for sure! About the history… I think I’m a bit “rara avis”. I don’t think about getting a special meaning tattoo. I just do it, and then this tattoo, once finished, gets a real important and personal meaning to me. Because is totally bound to the feelings at the moment. For example, my second tattoo is really special too (not because of the tattoo in itself, is an usual tribal sun). I went to the tattoo artist (a friend of mine) totally under a huge hangover. I was sleepless all the previous night, partying with lot of friends. So, every time I look to this tattoo, funny memories come to my mind. Or my first tattoo done in Mexico (a colourful Mexican skull candy) was really special too. I was touring Mexico for the first time, and on our first free day in Tijuana, my drummer and me just went to get inked. Really funny and magical memories!!
RoD: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?
InqUesT: Is there any free space on my skin? Then I will go for it, sure! :D
RoD: Have all your tattoos been done by one tattoo artist or by different ones? How do you choose the tattoo artist? In addition, who draws your sketches?
InqUesT: Depending from the work I want I choose the artist (if I want a true old school, or a tribal, or lettering, etc.). And another kind of tradition I have in my mind: I try to get a tattoo in every part of the world I travel for the first time (I do the same with the beers… I try every typical beer in every city, hahaha). Playing in a band give to you the opportunity to travel a lot. So, yep, I have lot of works of different artists on my skin.
RoD: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?
InqUesT: It’s really interesting, because your mind tries to forget the pain, when you have some time without getting inked. So when you get a new one, it’s like: “WTF!!! This sh*t hurts a lot!! Hahaha”. But during the process my mind goes to some kind of mystic process to go through the pain. Usually I go into an introspective mode. I think it’s very interesting…
RoD: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?
InqUesT: No. (Well the 15 first minutes of pain of every tattoo session, hahahaha, until I get hot).
RoD: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?
InqUesT: Political things… I really hate politics. I would never get any political things inked on me. But about another people… I really like to see other tattoos around… and it’s very personal to me; I mean, I only need to like my tattoos. So, I ever enjoy to see (and to talk about) tattoos on somebody.
RoD: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?
InqUesT: It depends on each one. To me, is a mix of passion and addiction. In fact, an addiction is a passion in one way or another. But yes, I don’t see myself stopping. I’m a complete ink junkie right now, hahaha
RoD: Currently, tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?
InqUesT: I’m really visceral in the tattoo thing. I mean, I’m really fast deciding what I want on my skin. But yes, I get your point. For example, I feel little scared for the young people without any other tattoos, getting the first one in the hands or face; for example. When you are really young, you need to ponder a lot about the ink, I think. Because a tattoo is something permanent, special, for all your life. And of course, it can condition your life in a way or another. If I had child, this is one of the things I would tell to them. Is better to start with a tattoos when you are really sure what is you want, and in a places that cannot condition your entire life and future in a hard way.
RoD: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?
InqUesT: Sadly all these sh*tty things are still alive… But I believe in the future. I mean, with all the young people getting tattooed today; we will have a future full of cool looking skin people in different jobs. This is one of the cool things about the tattoo democratization.
RoD: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?
InqUesT: Don’t do, anything I wouldn’t do. Hahaha. Seriously: Just go to get a tattoo when you really want, and you are really sure about it. Don’t let you drive by any fashionable thing. And think about your entire life with it on your skin. Because maybe today at your 18s you are really cool and fashionable, and in two years you would become a policeman(I don’t mean to be a policeman is a boring thing, hahahaha), etc. It’s only a question of having your mind clear about what you want. And of course, never get a tattoo on a hangover day!! Hahaha.
Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa
Pictures by Robert Martex