Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Jenia Galich from O.torvald (Eurovision 2017 Ukraine)

Our Project is going already more than ten months and today I am very happy to present you our first guest from Ukraine. Like many other people who watched the Eurovision Song Contest I was really impressed by O.TORVALD 's beautiful performance. Besides, when I saw Jenia's beautifully tattooed arms, I was looking forward to asking him to be a part of our project. And luckily everything came exactly as I wanted it to be. Thanks to our team in Kiev for good cooperation, to the management of the band and Jenia himself, we can enjoy this great interview now and look at his tattoos in detail. And believe me, there is a lot to see there.The first question does not concern our project but is rather a general one. I know that you are currently often asked about this now, but how is the life after the ESC?I have already told you a little bit about our tattoo-project. How do you think, could tattoos be considered Art?When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?And what did your parents say about this?How many tattoos do you have? Or it’s already not possible to calculate them?Could you please tell us their story? For most people tattoo always has a special reason.Super, but you don’t have tattoos on your legs, right?And now comes one more question: What tattoo do you want to do next?When your daughter is grown up and comes to you one day with the wish to make a tattoo, what will you tell her?It’s clear for me from our conversation that you did not make all your tattoos by one tattoo artist. How do you find a right tattoo artist for you?Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?Loudly?Generally, or only during tattoo sessions?But maybe you will change your mind in the future?Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done to you?And what do you not like to see on other people?Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?Currently, tattoos became a new trend…What do you think we can do about it?This is our next question. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never be successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa & Iryna KalenskaPhotographer: Igor RadchenkoMake up: Inna MokrovaPhoto editing: Iryna Kalenska