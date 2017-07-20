Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Den Fandera (guitar) from Detach

Summer is a wonderful period, full of holidays and heat. As for us, we use the good weather to shoot our today’s guest outdoors, not in the studio. Our participant is the guitarist of the Ukrainian alternative band DETACH, Den Fandera. DETACH have already shown themselves to an audience of a few million people by taking part in such projects as X-Factor, national preselection for Eurovision Song Contest 2017, and in The Voice. Den's tattoos' photos speak for themselves, and I have nothing there to add. But first things first.: Your band grew up professionally over the past year. DETACH participated in such projects as X-Factor, in the national preselection for Eurovision 2017. What did participation in those projects give your band and you? And do you plan to continue to promote your informal style to the masses?: So, you were satisfied with your participation in TV projects?: Let's go back to our main topic. We are very glad that you agreed to take part in our tattoo project, the purpose of which, as I already told you, is to show that tattoo can also be art. Do you agree with this statement?: When did you get your first tattoo and what was it? Did it take much time until you decided to get it done?: How many tattoos do you have? Could you please tell us their story?: Have you already got all the tattoos that you wanted or will you get some new ones in the future?: So, it looks like that you will make the full sleeve, doesn't it?: So your first and second tattoo were made by the same tattoo artist?: Are you going to make your future tattoos by him too?: Getting tattooed hurts, how do you cope with the pain during the sessions?: Do you regret getting tattooed sometimes?: What is your taboo in terms of tattoos? What kind of tattoo would you never get done and don’t like to see on other people?: Some people say that the drive to acquire body art is addictive while others say it fails to meet the true definition of an addiction, simply calling it a passion. Is it really impossible to stop?: Currently tattoos are a new trend; many people do not care about the meaning, they just want to have something coloured on the skin, to be in trend. Those people often just go into a tattoo salon and ask which drafts they have. Tattoo artists are not artists any more, they produce consumer goods. Not all of them, of course. How do you feel about this situation?: I would like to talk about the social aspect of tattoos, too. Previously, many people believed that if you have a tattoo, you will be never being successful and will not find a "good" job. Have this state of mind and people's perceptions changed or are these prejudices still alive?: It seems to me that right now it's on the contrary, because it's fashionable and trendy. All the fashionable top restaurants, choose their own personnel as different bearded athletes built guys with tattoos. I think I would not go to work for a bank, I would not have been taken there if I had been tattooed, for example, on my head. But if I have a little tattoo from under my shirt, I think there's nothing in it like that. Our Max once worked in a hotel and he had a sleeve. And I also worked at the office once, in a serious structure, even though it was a show business, and I already had tattoos. I do not see anything in this. It seems to me that the principles of the Soviet Union no longer exist, that when you go to interview, you must wear a white shirt, iron your trousers and hang a butterfly. Companies are still more chasing the experts, and not behind the look. Moreover, now many people are working freelancing. Everything has changed during this time.: Which advice would you give to people who are going to get their first tattoo? How to choose a tattoo artist? Colour or black and white? Any practical advice?: First, I would advise you not to hurry. Now I understand that it's good that I did not make a sleeve when I had this idea. I am sure that if I did this, I would now regret and thought it was stupidity. The way to my first tattoo was of three years long, and therefore I do not regret anything. The time must be thought carefully. Doing a thumbnail with a pen and walking with it is silly. You just need to understand why you need a tattoo. And be prepared for the fact that you will have it all your life. The choice of the tattoo artist is very individual. There are a lot Tattoo artists now, who process their work in Photoshop, spread on social networks and it look cool, and in fact it is not so. And then you will live with this tattoo. Therefore, you need to travel, communicate with artists, watch their work in live, if there is such opportunity. It is useful to attend tattoo conventions, tattoo exhibitions, where masters usually demonstrate their most actual works. Make a tattoo - it's still not to eat ice cream. This should be approached with a healthy and sober head, and the realization that you need it.Project by Daria Tessa and Daniela Vorndran, Interview by Daria Tessa, Iryna KalenskaPhotographer: Iryna KalenskaMake up: Inna MokrovaVideos to Article: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TiVmrdiAuQ / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PBfYCvHFl4